flydubai first international airline to return to Kabul, Afghanistan

Low-cost airline flydubai is set to resume flights to Kabul on November 15, making it the first international carrier to do so since the chaotic US withdrawal in 2021. This comes after an airlift of more than 120,000 people marked the end of a 20-year US occupation.
Flights will operate twice daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Kabul International Airport (KBL).
Flight Number
Departure Airport
Arrival Airport
Departure Time
Arrival Time
FZ 301
DXB
KBL
04:25
08:15
FZ 302
KBL
DXB
09:30
12:50
FZ 305
DXB
KBL
09:50
13:40
FZ 306
KBL
DXB
14:55
18:15
The full operation of Kabul’s airport is considered essential for Afghanistan’s economic recovery. Currently, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines operate limited services from Kabul.
flydubai’s return is expected to pave the way for other international airlines to resume flights to Kabul, according to the Afghan consulate in Dubai.