flydubai first international airline to return to Kabul, Afghanistan

Low-cost airline flydubai is set to resume flights to Kabul on November 15, making it the first international carrier to do so since the chaotic US withdrawal in 2021. This comes after an airlift of more than 120,000 people marked the end of a 20-year US occupation.

Flights will operate twice daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Kabul International Airport (KBL).

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time FZ 301 DXB KBL 04:25 08:15 FZ 302 KBL DXB 09:30 12:50 FZ 305 DXB KBL 09:50 13:40 FZ 306 KBL DXB 14:55 18:15

The full operation of Kabul’s airport is considered essential for Afghanistan’s economic recovery. Currently, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines operate limited services from Kabul.

flydubai’s return is expected to pave the way for other international airlines to resume flights to Kabul, according to the Afghan consulate in Dubai.