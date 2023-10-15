flydubai first international airline to return to Kabul, Afghanistan

Low-cost airline flydubai is set to resume flights to Kabul on November 15, making it the first international carrier to do so since the chaotic US withdrawal in 2021. This comes after an airlift of more than 120,000 people marked the end of a 20-year US occupation.

Flights will operate twice daily between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Kabul International Airport (KBL).

Flight Number

Departure Airport

Arrival Airport

Departure Time

Arrival Time

FZ 301

DXB

KBL

04:25

08:15

FZ 302

KBL

DXB

09:30

12:50

FZ 305

DXB

KBL

09:50

13:40

FZ 306

KBL

DXB

14:55

18:15

The full operation of Kabul’s airport is considered essential for Afghanistan’s economic recovery. Currently, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines operate limited services from Kabul.

flydubai’s return is expected to pave the way for other international airlines to resume flights to Kabul, according to the Afghan consulate in Dubai.

