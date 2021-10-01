Budapest Airport welcomes flydubai, which also inaugurates flights to Warsaw

Celebrating the arrival of its latest new airline partner, Budapest Airport has marked flydubai’s inaugural connection to Dubai from Hungary’s capital city. The FZ1407/8 four-times-weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East will operate year-round with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 and significantly expand the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Dubai’s hub.

At the launch, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “Serving both business travellers and tourists alike, the arrival of flydubai on our carrier rollcall will boost our capacity to a hugely important international hub. Code-sharing with Emirates on this route opens up more than 190 destinations to our passengers including Asia, Africa, Australia, and the US.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai, said: “We have seen growing demand for travel this summer and with the start of flights to Budapest, we are expanding our network over the winter schedule to offer our passengers more choice for travel. Our newly launched operations to Hungary will also strengthen links with the UAE.”

Simultaneously, flydubai inaugurated four-times-weekly flights between Dubai and Warsaw (FZ1827/8), also by Boeing 737 MAX 8.