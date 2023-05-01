[Video] Abrupt manoeuvre of a pilot during aborted landing at Buenos Aires in the midst of strong winds

Flybondi flight had to abort landing seconds before touching the ground due to a sudden change in wind direction causing strong crosswinds.

The Boeing 737-800 of low-cost airline Flybondi was descending onto the runway at Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires (AEP), Argentina, when the wind direction abruptly shifted from the northwest to the southwest, causing gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour. The strong crosswinds destabilised the aircraft, prompting the pilot to execute a go-around, lifting the aircraft and accelerating to full power to return to the skies.

The pilot’s decision was praised by passengers and aviation experts as a necessary safety measure. Such a manoeuvre is not uncommon and is used when pilots consider the conditions for a safe landing to be inadequate.