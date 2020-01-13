Flybe: “We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”

Britain’s biggest regional airline Flybe is trying to secure a rescue deal that would prevent its collapse, aviation industry sources told Sky News. Flybe – due to rebrand as Virgin Connect later this year – has put administrators on standby, but is in talks with the government to avoid going into administration.

A possible collapse would put more than 2,000 jobs at risk. On the news, Flybe issued a short statement on social media: “Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned. We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”

Only four months ago (September 2019), British Thomas Cook Group ceased trading.

Source: Regional airline Flybe in bid to stave off collapse (Sky News)