Ryanair launches £19.99 rescue fares for Flybe customers

Ryanair launched rescue fares starting from £19.99 on 5 UK routes to accommodate customers affected by Flybe’s collapse.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website, for travel until the end of April but must be booked by midnight Sunday (8 Mar).

Route Frequency (per week) March April Liverpool – Knock 6 6 Bournemouth – Dublin 4 4 Belfast – London Stansted 2 2 Bristol – Dublin 19 20 Belfast – Manchester – 2



Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said:

“Flybe customers can continue to enjoy the lowest fares and most reliable service by switching to Ryanair, and we’ve released rescue fares to assist customers affected by Flybe ceasing operations.

We are working with the CAA to accommodate passengers who may have been left stranded or have had their travel plans disrupted by the collapse of the airline. We again call for more robust and frequent stress tests on financially weak airlines and tour operators so customers are not the ones who suffer.

Customers can fly at fares starting from just £19.99 until the end of April, and these rescue fares are on sale now until midnight Sunday 8 March, only on the Ryanair.com website (…).”

5 March 2020