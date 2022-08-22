Flybe increases flights for Winter 2022/23 and adds new destinations

Despite just launching in April, flybe continues to grow with a new winter schedule that will see the airline fly to twelve destinations.

New winter flights will commence on 30 October and include additional routes and frequencies from London Heathrow to Newquay, Birmingham to Belfast City, Belfast City to East Midlands and Southampton to Glasgow.

Due to high demand, flybe will continue to offer international flights from Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London Heathrow to Amsterdam. Customers can either visit and enjoy Amsterdam’s famous canals and other attractions, or connect to destinations in Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, or Africa.

Flight frequencies will increase throughout the winter and into next summer as flybe further expands its fleet, with CO2-efficient De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 (Q400) aircraft.

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “After a successful 2022 launch and summer season, we are excited to announce our new winter schedule, which further enhances affordable connectivity across UK regions, as well as Europe via our popular flights to Amsterdam.



“All flybe flights offer value, comfort, and convenience, and our friendly crew are always on hand to serve complimentary tea, coffee, juice and biscuits. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board this winter and offering even more ways to connect to family, friends, business colleagues, and holiday destinations.”

Fares start from £34.99* one-way, and the new schedule and route start dates can be found on flybe.com.

* Entry level prices vary by route. Starting fares are specified by route on flybe.com.