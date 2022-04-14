Navigate

Flybe commences flights from Glasgow Airport

Flybe DHC 8-400 Water salute at Glasgow

Flybe Ltd’s inaugural flight from Glasgow took off today (14th April) for Belfast City Airport.

Today marks the beginning of up to four daily flights between Glasgow and Belfast with additional routes due to be added in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Dave Pflieger said: “Today is another exciting day for Flybe, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate our first flight from Glasgow. We plan to play a key role in providing more choices, everyday low fares, and connections to other nations in the UK. Over the coming weeks and months, we expect to increase flights and add more destinations as we grow the size of our fleet.

Ronald Leitch, Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “It was a welcome sight to see Flybe flying from Glasgow Airport today bound for Belfast.

“The industry has endured a very challenging couple of years, so it is heartening to see the return of the Flybe brand once again and operating on one of our most popular destinations.”

Flybe’s Introductory Schedule

 

Route Start Date Frequency
Glasgow (GLA) to Belfast City (BHD) From 14th April Up to 4x Daily
Glasgow (GLA) to Birmingham (BHX) From 28th July Up to 3x Daily

 

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
