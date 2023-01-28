Flybe bankrupt again – All flights cancelled

Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from/to/within the UK operated by Flybe have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

On 28 January 2023, the High Court appointed David Pike and Mike Pink as Joint Administrators of Flybe Limited.

Flybe is bankrupt again. After its first bankruptcy in March 2000, the company found new funds to re-launch operations in April 2021 within the UK and internationally to Amsterdam and Geneva. However, it never managed to become profitable.

If you are a passenger affected by this event, please read the advice below.

If you are due to fly with Flybe today or in the future, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline. Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.

If you have a Flybe booking sold by an intermediary (i.e. not directly with Flybe) that includes travel on a Flybe flight, please contact the relevant airline or booking/travel agent to confirm if there is any impact on your travel plans as the intermediary may be able to support you with alternative arrangements and provide further advice regarding any claim you may need to make.

Customers are also advised to monitor the Civil Aviation Authority website for further information www.caa.co.uk/news

***

David John Pike and Michael Robert Pink were appointed by the High Court on 28 January 2023 as Joint Administrators to help manage the affairs, business and property of Flybe Limited, in accordance with the powers and duties contained in the order appointing them.

The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company, without personal liability.

David John Pike and Michael Robert Pink are authorised to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.