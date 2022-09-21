Flybe announces new flights to the Isle of Man

From 30 October, Flybe will offer flights to the Isle of Man from London Heathrow five days a week and Belfast City six days a week. Visitors to the Celtic nation will be able to enjoy its unique coastal scenery, whilst residents of the Isle of Man will receive better connectivity with the island’s two neighbouring capitals.

Flybe fares are now on sale for flights from London Heathrow and Belfast City to the Isle of Man as the airline continues to grow its winter schedule. Flights from Belfast City to Isle of Man start from £29.99 and London Heathrow to Isle of Man from £71.99.

Dave Pflieger, Flybe’s CEO said: “The entire team at Flybe are thrilled to announce our continued growth and an enhanced winter schedule that not only reflects the expansion of our fleet and network within Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but also into Europe. And, we are even more proud of the fact that our new airline will be providing Isle of Man, Belfast, and other key customers with additional travel options and even more great value offerings — especially now, when they are needed most to help connect everyone to loved ones, experiences, and destinations that matter most this winter and holiday season.”

Isle of Man Airport’s Director, Gary Cobb, said: “We are very happy to welcome flybe to the Island and the routes show the continued strength of the recovery to the aviation industry and passenger volumes to our airport. We believe these routes will add choice and flexibility of which can only be of benefit to the Island – something which I know is welcomed, based on customer feedback.”