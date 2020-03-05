Flybe enters into administration

On 5 March 2020, struggling British airline Flybe entered into administration after the airline failed to secure a taxpayer loan of £100 million (€115 million). After more than 40 years of flying, the airline announced its demise when the entire fleet was grounded and seized. Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Lucy Winterborne and Simon Edel of Ernst and Young (EY) have been appointed as Joint Administrators, mentions Flybe’s website.

All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect. In total, 2,000 jobs have been lost. The airline’s final flight was BE1047, from Manchester to Aberdeen which landed at 23:57 (UTC).

It is the 4th demise in the United Kingdom within 3 years and a half after Monarch, flybmi and Thomas Cook.

Customers

If you are due to fly with Flybe, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline. Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.

If you have a booking sold by another airline that includes travel on a Flybe flight, please contact the relevant airline or travel agent to confirm if there is any impact to your travel plans.

Customers are also advised to monitor the Civil Aviation Authority website for further information (www.caa.co.uk).

If you require any further information or assistance, please contact the Administrators by phone on 0207 951 7801 or by email at flybeadministration@uk.ey.com.

Employees

In the event that you were an employee of the Company and you require any further information or assistance in relation to the Administration, please contact the Administrators on 0161 333 2596 or by email at flybeemployees@uk.ey.com.

Creditors and suppliers

In the event that you were a supplier or creditor of the Company and you require further details in relation to the Administration, please direct your enquiries to the Administrators’ office on 0207 951 7801 or by email at flybesuppliers@uk.ey.com.