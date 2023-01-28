Belfast City Airport disappointed by the demise of Flybe

Flybe intended to launch a base at Belfast City Airport in June, next to its main hub in Birmingham. The Belfast airport authorities reacted disappointedly to the news of its demise and provided some advice to the affected passengers.

In response to Flybe entering administration, Matthew Hall, Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Flybe employees and passengers affected by this disappointing and unexpected news.

“Passengers booked on Flybe flights should not travel to the airport and should seek further advice from the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Flybe operated 10 flights to and from Belfast City, 8 of which are currently served by other carriers from our airport.

“Alternative travel to Birmingham; Glasgow; Leeds Bradford; London Heathrow, Amsterdam; Edinburgh; Manchester; and Southampton can be arranged through Aer Lingus, KLM, British Airways and Loganair which operates flights to Teesside International from Belfast City Airport.”