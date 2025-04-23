Saudia Group orders 10 Airbus A330neo aircraft for flyadeal

Saudia Group has placed an order for 10 Airbus A330-900 aircraft for flyadeal, its low-cost subsidiary. This is flyadeal’s first widebody aircraft order, signalling its move into long-haul services.

The move supports Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding the fleet and enhancing connectivity to 250 destinations, targeting 330 million travellers by 2030.

The A330neo offers:

7,200 nm (13,300 km) range

Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines

Airspace cabin with better lighting, space, and entertainment

50% SAF-capable, aiming for 100% by 2030

Current Fleets:

flyadeal : 37 A320 Family aircraft

: 37 A320 Family aircraft Saudia : 93 A320 and A330 aircraft

: 93 A320 and A330 aircraft Previous major order in May 2024: 105 Airbus aircraft (including 54 A321neos for flyadeal)

Airbus views the deal as a boost to Saudi Arabia’s aviation ambitions and a step toward unlocking new global routes.