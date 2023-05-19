New route between Chisinau and Berlin launched today by FlyOne

>

FLYONE now flies twice a week directly from BER to Chisinau. The capital of the Republic of Moldova is served by the Moldovan airline on Thursdays and Sundays. On both days, the flight takes off at 15:30 from BER and lands at 19:00 local time at Chisinau Airport. The return journey to BER takes off at 13:00 from Chi?in?u and arrives at 14:30. The flight time is two hours and thirty minutes.

Chisinau – Europe’s undiscovered capital city

Chisinau captivates visitors with its very special charm and is characterised by Soviet architecture, Orthodox churches, museums and pretty parks. Places worth seeing include the Orthodox Cathedral of Christ’s Nativity, the Triumphal Arch and “Stephan the Great” Park. The Moldovan capital is the ideal base for discovering the small country between the Balkans and the Black Sea. Whether unspoilt nature, fairy-tale castles and monasteries as well as traditional wine production and incredibly hospitable locals – Moldova, which is also known as Moldavia, is a real insider’s tip.

