Inaugural flight at Munich Airport: For the first time, an aircraft operated by the Moldovan airline FLYONE landed in the Bavarian capital of Munich.

From now on, the airline will connect Munich with the Moldovan capital Chisinau every Wednesday and Saturday. The flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. On both days, FLYONE is scheduled to arrive in Munich at 15:00 and to depart for Chisinau at 16:00.