FlyOne Armenia to commence Yerevan – Milan-Malpensa flights on Thursday, December 15, 2022  

Armenia’s first national low-cost airline, FLYONE ARMENIA kicks off regular flights form from Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport to Milan Malpensa International Airport on 15 December. The flights connecting Armenia’s capital to Milan will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Thus, Milan is one of the 15 cities included in the destination map of the national airline FLYONE ARMENIA.

“We are looking forward to the launch of flights to Milan by FLYONE ARMENIA. It is a part of our promise to provide more affordable travel options from and to Armenia. This flight is another symbolic bridge, that will further foster friendly ties among our people. We are convinced, that this flight will be in high demand among our passengers,” says Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE ARMENIA airline.

“With pleasure, we welcome FlyOne Armenia, and we are glad that our airport is part of its destination portfolio. The decision of this carrier to invest in our airport further expands Malpensa’s network,” Andrea Tucci, Vice President Aviation Business Development, SEA Milan Airports, says. “The opening of the route to Yerevan by FlyOne Armenia provides to our catchment area passengers additional travel opportunities as the destination offers to both leisure and business customers a new direct flight to discover the beauties and opportunities of an undiscovered country and the “charme” of its capital city. On the other hand, travellers from Armenia can enjoy visiting Milan with its history and its vibrant style of life as well as the Lombardy region with its attractive and fascinating lakes and mountains: at the same time Milan itself can become the gateway to visit Italy.”