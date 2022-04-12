Flyone Armenia started operating regular direct flights Yerevan – Paris – Yerevan

Flyone Armenia started operating regular direct flights from Yerevan to Paris. The flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Charles de Gaulle International Airport once a week in April, twice a week in May, and in summer even up to five flights per week.

The launch of regular direct flights took place at the Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. Head of the Advisory Board of FLYONE ARMENIA Aram Ananyan cut the symbolic ribbon and stressed: “With great pleasure, we must announce the launch of flights to Paris. France is notable for us as our first-ever flight operated on December 18th, 2021 was to Lyon, France. Being a member of the Francophone community, we have a special attitude toward France. We are sure that this flight will have a success as well. We will be happy to greet our passengers onboard.”

Commenting on the launching of flights to Paris, General Director of the company Mircea Maleca noted: “Our European network continues to broaden. We are happy to launch the regular flights to Paris, thus broadening our route geography. This is a unique opportunity to travel and explore something new, as Paris is an amazing city with various sights. As the classic noted, “Paris is a movable feast, that stays with you for the rest of your life.”

All the tickets, but also additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, also all partner agencies.

