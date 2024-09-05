FlyOne announces four new routes from Chisinau for Summer 2025

FlyOne, a leading low-cost airline in Moldova, is expanding its network with four new international routes from Chisinau starting in Summer 2025. The new destinations will connect the Moldovan capital with key cities in Europe, offering travellers more options for both leisure and business travel.

The new routes include:

Bremen, Germany | Launching on April 17, 2025

Alicante, Spain | Starting on June 7, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark | Commencing on June 17, 2025

Lyon, France | Available from June 19, 2025

These new connections aim to boost tourism and business ties between Moldova and these European cities, providing more convenient travel options for Moldovan residents and international visitors alike.