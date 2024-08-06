Fly Khiva Group from Uzbekistan launches operations at Liege Airport, expanding global cargo network

Fly Khiva Group has commenced operations at Liege Airport with a Boeing 767-300 BCF aircraft, marking a significant expansion of their cargo network. Founded in Khiva, Uzbekistan, the airline focuses on passenger, cargo, and business aviation. After obtaining their Operator’s Certificate in February 2024, Fly Khiva Group has integrated routes spanning Europe, China, Southeast Asia, the CIS, the Middle East, and Africa.

Commercial Director Farkhad Mukhutdinov expressed enthusiasm for the inaugural flight to Liege Airport, highlighting the strategic importance of Liege for its cargo operations. The airline plans to expand its fleet with more Boeing 767-300 freighters to meet the growing demands of the e-commerce sector.

Liege Airport’s Cargo Manager, Alexis Lapot, emphasised that Fly Khiva’s operations enhance the airport’s network and strengthen the historic trade routes between Asia and Europe. This partnership is expected to boost economic growth and trade efficiency, positioning Liege Airport as a pivotal logistics hub.

The addition of Fly Khiva Group is part of a broader trend of increased cargo activity at Liege Airport, which remains robust even during the typically slow mid-summer season. The airport’s strategic location and growing carrier partnerships signal a strong preparation for the upcoming busy season.