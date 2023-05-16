Flightradar24 joins Yocova as a member of the Partnership Programme

Flightradar24, the real-time aircraft tracking service, has recently joined the Yocova Partner Programme.

The Swedish internet-based service shows real-time aircraft tracking, including origin, destination and flight numbers, together with positions, altitudes, speeds and more. The service is used by most major airlines around the world together with other industry giants including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer. Flightradar24 is powered by the world’s largest ADS-B, or automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast network, which enables aircraft to be positioned and tracked. Using this global ADS-B network, the service tracks over 200,000 aircraft and is used by over four million users each day.

As a Partner Member, Flightradar24 is already taking advantage of the Yocova platform, which enables the company to easily connect with aviation companies and professionals around the world. And they’re making use of the Yocova Marketplace, with a Web Business Subscription service now available to Yocova Members. The subscription enables access to Flightradar24 and the hundreds of features it includes, such as real-time winds, AIRMETS/SIGMET, fleet data, flight playback, custom fleets, airport view and more. With the web business subscription licence available on Yocova, users can also benefit from accessing up to three years of aircraft history.

Flightradar24 comment:

“We are excited to participate on the Yocova platform with its unique focus on aviation-related businesses. Flightradar24 is the most popular flight tracking service in the world. Along with our proven high-quality data services. We are confident that fruitful connections will be made on the Yocova platform through the discussion groups, the marketplace, and the social platform for aviation professionals.”

Yocova comment;

“We’re delighted that Flightradar24 has joined Yocova as a Partner, enabling them to augment their existing sales and marketing channels. As a trusted service provider to many airlines, aviation businesses and professionals across the globe and with their network capacity to track over 200,000 flights per day, we’re thrilled to have them onboard. One of the key missions of Yocova is to connect the aviation community, so to have Flightradar24 join us with its incredible global reach, is truly fantastic.”

Tuesday 16 May 2023