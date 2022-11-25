Flair Airlines Boeing 737 overruns runway during landing at Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada

On Friday 25 November 2022, a Flair Airlines Boeing 737 overran the runway during landing at Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) near Kitchener-Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

Flair Airlines Boeing 737-86J C-FFLC took off from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Thursday 24 November 2022 at around 23:37 local time operating flight F8501 YVR-YKF.

After what seems to have been an uneventful flight according to data available via Flightradar24.com, the aircraft approached the airport of Kitchener-Waterloo on the early morning of Friday 25 November 2022, just under four hours after its departure from Vancouver.

Boeing 737-86J C-FFLC landed on runway 26 at 06:25 local time but did not manage to roll out and turn off the runway as expected. Instead, for an unknown reason it overran the runway and got stuck in soft ground past the runway end.

At moment of writing there were no reports of injuries among the 134 passengers and 6 crew members onboard the Boeing 737.

A Flair Airlines plane sits off the runway at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. https://t.co/F4OweEB91Y pic.twitter.com/bUHZkHO8SP — Mathew McCarthy (@McCarthyRecord) November 25, 2022

Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FFLC, built 2010) operating on flight #FLE501 from Vancouver ran off runway 26 during landing at Kitchener-Waterloo Airport (CYKF), ON, Canada. The 737 ended up on soft ground. None of the 134 on board was reported injured.https://t.co/Jfr8MlXfl2 pic.twitter.com/Jriui8o2nJ — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 25, 2022

@FlairAirlines ! Some passengers are still waiting to hear from you regarding your flight F8501 that almost crashed on landing in Kitchener, BC this morning. #flairair #flairairlines #flairaircrash #flights pic.twitter.com/UH4wpnBLtu — Rumbie Muzofa (@RumbieMuzofa_) November 25, 2022

