Flair Airlines Boeing 737 overruns runway during landing at Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada

On Friday 25 November 2022, a Flair Airlines Boeing 737 overran the runway during landing at Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) near Kitchener-Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

Flair Airlines Boeing 737-86J C-FFLC took off from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Thursday 24 November 2022 at around 23:37 local time operating flight F8501 YVR-YKF.

After what seems to have been an uneventful flight according to data available via Flightradar24.com, the aircraft approached the airport of Kitchener-Waterloo on the early morning of Friday 25 November 2022, just under four hours after its departure from Vancouver.

Boeing 737-86J C-FFLC landed on runway 26 at 06:25 local time but did not manage to roll out and turn off the runway as expected. Instead, for an unknown reason it overran the runway and got stuck in soft ground past the runway end.

At moment of writing there were no reports of injuries among the 134 passengers and 6 crew members onboard the Boeing 737.

 

25 November 2022

