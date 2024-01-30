Canadian budget carrier Flair Airlines faces $67 million in unpaid taxes, property seizure threat by Canadian Revenue Agency

Flair Airlines, a Canadian carrier, is reported to owe $67.2 million in unpaid taxes related to import duties on its 20 Boeing 737 MAX jetliners. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) obtained a court order for the seizure and sale of Flair’s property.

Flair’s CEO, Stephen Jones, stated that the company and the CRA have agreed on a payment plan, and the court order has no impact on its operations.

Flair Airlines has faced financial challenges and legal issues in recent years, including the repossession of four planes in 2023 and ongoing disputes with leasing firms. Despite this, the airline claims operational success and aims to expand its fleet to 26 aeroplanes in 2024.