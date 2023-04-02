First mission to Iceland for Swedish Ambulance Aviation

Now Svenskt Ambulansflyg** can receive orders regarding flight missions to Iceland. On Friday, March 31, a Pilatus PC24 of Swedish Ambulance Aviation (registration SE-RVC) performed its first mission from Stockholm Arlanda to Reykjavik.

“We are very happy that we now have this piece of the puzzle in place and that we can offer something that is a clear need,” says Anna Alm Andersson, union director, Swedish Ambulance Aviation.

Important puzzle piece in place

Flying to Iceland is a designated need and has been the basis for the procurement of ambulance aircraft but also for the construction of the current operational structure. The region’s need for flights to Iceland is based, among other things, on the Nordic Convention, i.e. the agreement between the Nordic countries on transport home in case of illness. Regions also collaborate with Iceland regarding specialist healthcare.

“It is always special to do something for the first time. We are many employees who followed the aircraft via Flightradar. Now we are ready for the next Iceland mission,” says Mathias Jonsson, flight manager, Swedish Ambulance Aviation.

Extended operating area

Each airline applies for a permit for different areas of operation. Initially, the Municipal Association’s licence covered Europe (except Iceland and Svalbard), part of Asia and the northern part of the African continent. The Swedish Transport Agency has granted a federal permit for an extended operational area across the North Atlantic (NAT HLA*), which includes Iceland and Svalbard. All pilots and flight coordinators have subsequently been trained in flight regulations for flights to Iceland. Svalbard is the next step.

“Swedish Ambulance Aviation is a young business and at the start of a development journey that we are doing together with all 21 member regions. Every step on that journey is a historic milestone based on the fact that it takes place within a business that is run by all of Sweden’s regions,” says Anna Alm Andersson.

*North Atlantic High-Level Airspace

**Kommunalförbundet Svenskt Ambulansflyg (KSA) is a national organisation formed, mutually owned and financed by all 21 regions in Sweden.