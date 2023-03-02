Two Finnair Airbus A350 aircraft get a Moomin makeover

Finnair is turning 100 years in November 2023. To mark the centenary, the beloved Moomin characters are featured on the livery of two Finnair widebody aircraft for the duration of the year.

Finnair has taped a picture of Moomintroll and Snorkmaiden in the livery of two of its Airbus A350 aircraft. The registration numbers of the aircraft are OH-LWP and OH-LWO. The Moomin aircraft will fly to various long-haul destinations in Finnair’s network, like Dallas, Tokyo and Bangkok.

“Finnair’s mission is to enrich life by bridging the world. This is also the theme of our centenary. Moomins represent friendship, community and going on adventures together, so they are a great fit for our values,” says Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner. “Customers will be able to see the centenary in many ways throughout 2023, as we remember our heritage and look forward to the next 100 years.”

“Finnair is one of Moomin’s major licensees and we’ve been working together since the 1990s. We’re very happy to see this collaboration extended with the new Moomin livery on Finnair aircraft,” says Roleff Kråkström, Managing Director of Moomin Characters Ltd.

“Moomin is a character brand grounded in the universal and timeless values of tolerance, acceptance and friendship upon which Nordic societies are built. These are the values that come to life in the Moomin embrace depicted in the Finnair 100 livery,” says Kråkström.

Last time the Moomins were seen in Finnair aircraft livery was in the mid-1990s. The new centenary livery was taped by HAECO in Hong Kong.

In addition to the Moomin livery, Finnair Technical Operations in Helsinki have painted the centenary slogan “Bringing us together since 1923” on three other aircraft. The registration numbers of the aircraft are OH-LWR (A350), OH-LXM (A320) and OH-LXK (A320).

Finnair now invites all Moomin and aviation fans to share photos and videos of the Moomin livery on Instagram with the hashtag #finnairmoomin. Finnair will reward one lucky content producer with two Business Class flights to either Tokyo or Helsinki. More information is available at www.finnair.com/finnair100.