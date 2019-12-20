The four oneworld airlines in the Atlantic Joint Business build an even more extensive network for summer 2020

The airlines in the Atlantic Joint Business (American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia) are opening additional routes across the Atlantic for the Summer 2020 season. In total, 8 new routes will be added for next summer. With these additions, the four airlines will together offer over 14,500 additional seats on a total of 105 routes, with over 1,000 weekly frequencies between both continents.

The new routes include:

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest

Chicago O’Hare – Prague

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow

Philadelphia – Reykjavík Keflavík

London Heathrow – Portland

Madrid – Washington Dulles

Paris Orly – Las Vegas

Paris Orly – Boston

Since 2013, Finnair has partnered with fellow oneworld alliance members American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia to provide customers with more flight choices, better connections and better pricing on transatlantic routes through its Atlantic Joint Business (AJB).

“The Atlantic Joint Business provides our customers with unparalleled choice and flexibility when they travel between North America and Europe,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “Customers can mix and match flights from any of our AJB airlines, have access to even more destinations and take advantage of our oneworld global support centres in some of the main US and European hubs.”

In 2020, Finnair will fly to five Trans-Atlantic destinations, including year-round services to New York JFK and Los Angeles LAX as well as seasonal flights to Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco and Miami. Finnair has significantly increased its US capacity in recent years by adding over 88 % of seats on the transatlantic corridor since 2015. Last September, Finnair announced David Posey as its first-ever US Signature Menu Chef. Chef Posey curated Nordic-inspired dishes for Business class customers on flights departing from the United States to Helsinki.