[Smoke in the cabin] Finnair Airbus A350-900 returns to Helsinki

On 5 January, a Finnair Airbus A350-900 (registered OH-LWH) operated flight AY141 between Helsinki, Finland and Bangkok, Thailand. Shortly after take-off – at 4,000 feet – the aircraft leveled off and returned to Helsinki for a safe landing.

Adrien Geneste was on board the aircraft and said:”Emergency situation shortly after take off. Cabin and cockpit filled with smoke super fast. Safely turned back and landed in Helsinki. Fuck that was scary.” Indeed, smoke emitted into the cabin of the aircraft forcing the pilots to make the quick return to Helsinki.

Emergency situation shortly after take off. Cabin and cockpit filled with smoke super fast. Safely turned back and landed in Helsinki. Fuck that was scary. pic.twitter.com/Kijzv829iq — Adrien Geneste (@adrusha888) January 5, 2022

The Aviation Herald adds that passengers reported they had been advised there might be some steam off the air conditioning system, however, after departure they smelt smoke first and saw intensifying smoke, while smoke detectors went off around the aircraft.

The airline reported the aircraft returned due to smoke detector indications, the passengers were taken to hotels. The cause is being investigated.