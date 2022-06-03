Finnair launches direct flights from Helsinki Airport to Seattle

On Wednesday 1 June, the opening of Finnair’s new Helsinki, Finland ? Seattle, United States route was celebrated at Helsinki Airport. Finnair flies to its new destination three times a week.

“We are very happy that this connection between Helsinki and Seattle has now been opened. This new route adds to the wide range of routes from Finland to the United States,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.

In addition to Seattle, Finnair will also fly to several other destinations in the United States during the summer season. Helsinki Airport offers direct flights to Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York.

Finnair also flies a wide range of routes to other parts of the world. In the summer, Finnair flies to nearly 70 European destinations and eight Asian destinations.