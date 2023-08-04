Lap in luxury when flying Finnair from Helsinki to London, Brussels and Amsterdam this summer

Finnair is boosting its European schedule this summer, offering customers lie-flat beds on even more short-haul services. This summer, the Finnish airline will operate its flagship long-haul Airbus A330s and A350s to three European destinations – up to 26 times per week – the highest number since before the pandemic.

The unique experience will offer customers the chance to start their summer in style, being one of the only European airlines to offer luxurious long-haul lie-flat beds on short-haul European hops.

Those travelling from the UK, can enjoy double daily flights on Finnair’s A350 this summer, with the 10:20 departure (AY1332) and 18:10 departure (AY1338) available to book.

On the return, the 08:00 departure from Helsinki (AY1331) and 16:00 departure (AY1337), will fly customers back to the UK in under three hours.

On the continent, Finnair is set to offer daily flights between Brussels and Helsinki on a mix of A330 and A350 aircraft, while Amsterdam will benefit from five weekly wide-body connections.

From Brussels, customers can book flight AY1542, departing at 11:40, for a journey into space, with the 07:40 departure from Helsinki (AY1541) operated by a mix of long-haul jets.

While from Amsterdam, flight AY1302, departing at 11:55, will benefit from an A330 service from Wednesday to Sunday, with the return from Helsinki (AY1301) available for customers heading back to the Dutch capital.

Customers travelling on these services can enjoy Finnair’s inflight entertainment to catch the latest move, while those in Business Class can lounge in their lie-flat seats.

On select services, customers will also be able to enjoy the airline’s elevated cabin, including a brand-new non-recline Business Class, an exciting new Premium Economy cabin, and a refreshed Economy Class.