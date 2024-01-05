Increase in Finnair passenger numbers year-on-year and month-on-month, on-time performance impacted by severe weather conditions

In December 2023, Finnair experienced an increase in passenger traffic, carrying 878,200 passengers, up by 5.4% from December 2022 and 8.2% from November 2023. The growth was influenced by diminished pandemic impacts and the reopening of Russian airspace. However, the closure of Russian airspace in the prior period continued to affect Asian passenger traffic.

Overall capacity (ASK) rose by 7.8% year-on-year, with traffic (RPKs) increasing by 5.1%. Yet, the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) slightly declined to 70.9%. The increase in capacity was notable in Asian routes, whereas North Atlantic capacity decreased.

RPKs saw growth in Asian and European traffic but declined in North Atlantic routes. Passenger numbers increased in European and Middle Eastern traffic but declined in North Atlantic flights. Cargo figures also saw increases due to partnerships and enhanced capacity, contributing to a rise in cargo tonnage and revenue.

Despite these positives, Finnair’s on-time performance was affected, with 64.7% of flights arriving on schedule due to severe weather conditions impacting punctuality.