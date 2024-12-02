Finnair flights disrupted by union’s walk-out

Finnair flights are experiencing significant disruptions today following a walk-out announced by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU). The strike, which involves ground operations staff at Helsinki Airport, is scheduled between 14:00 and 16:15 EET. This walk-out affects critical operations such as aircraft maintenance, baggage handling, customer service, and catering, potentially leading to flight delays, cancellations, and reduced onboard services. Finnair has advised passengers to carry essential items, including medicines, in their hand luggage.

The union’s action stems from an ongoing investigation into two Finnair employees accused of disclosing confidential company information without authorization. Finnair, which has reported the breach to relevant authorities, emphasized that no customer data was compromised. The airline has adhered to standard procedures by offering the employees a hearing to ensure due process and safeguard their legal rights. Despite this, the union has chosen to stage the walk-out, impacting thousands of passengers.

Finnair has strongly criticized the IAU’s decision, with Chief Operating Officer Jaakko Schildt labeling the strike “completely out of proportion and irresponsible.” The airline is working to minimize the disruption by rebooking affected passengers and arranging accommodations if necessary. Schildt reiterated Finnair’s zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate behavior or breaches of its internal protocols, underscoring the importance of maintaining operational integrity while prioritizing customer needs.