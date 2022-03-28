Finnair’s new route to Dallas celebrated at Helsinki Airport

Celebration was in the air at Helsinki Airport when the first flight to Dallas was dispatched on Sunday 27 March. The route to the new destination in North America will be flown four times a week during the summer season.

“We are glad that this long-awaited connection between Helsinki and Dallas is opened! The new route will connect Finnair and its US partner American Airlines’ home airports, thanks to which passengers will have extensive connections to North and South America,” says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development atFinavia.

During the summer season of 2022, Finnair connects customers from its Helsinki hub to almost 70 European destinations, five North American destinations and eight Asian destinations. In addition to Dallas, Finnair will open a new connection from Helsinki Airport to Seattle and to Mumbai, India. Finnair will fly to both Seattle and Mumbai three times a week.

28.3.2022 at 14:05