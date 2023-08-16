Finnair’s loyalty programme flies into a new era with Avios

Finnair’s loyalty programme, Finnair Plus, is undergoing a significant transformation by adopting Avios as its new loyalty currency starting in early 2024. Collaborating with IAG Loyalty, this change will offer both existing and new Finnair Plus members enhanced opportunities to earn and redeem rewards within the programme.

The renewal also involves a shift to a spend-based model, whereby members’ rewards will be determined by their spending rather than the number of flights taken. This adjustment includes the introduction of milestone benefits, granting members additional rewards like upgrade perks upon reaching specific point thresholds in their tier.

To entice new members, Finnair Plus will now provide complimentary internet access for messaging on short-haul European flights operated by their narrow-body Airbus fleet, irrespective of tier status. Additionally, the programme is investing in more spacious lounge facilities at Helsinki Airport, catering to top-tier members and scheduled to open in 2024.

Finnair Plus, which boasts over four million members globally since its inception in 1992, is aligning with the Avios loyalty currency to tap into its global prominence. This move allows members to utilise their Avios not only with Finnair but also across IAG Loyalty’s extensive partner network.

The CEO of IAG Loyalty, Adam Daniels, highlighted the significance of Finnair’s adoption of Avios, emphasising its value and the broader airline partner network it connects to. Furthermore, Finnair plans to increase the availability of award seats for members, ensuring a minimum of four on European flights and eight on long-haul flights.

This transition involves converting Finnair Plus award points to Avios with a 3:2 ratio, maintaining the purchasing power of the existing points. The new spend-based structure will enable members to advance through tiers based on their expenditures on Finnair flights and related services.

While collecting tier points and loyalty currency on partner-operated flights will remain grounded in factors like travel class, booking class, and distance flown, the measurement will shift from kilometres to miles. This innovative revamp seeks to make the Finnair Plus loyalty programme more attractive and accessible to a broader audience.