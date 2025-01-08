Finnair’s December 2024 traffic performance: passenger growth despite capacity challenges

In December 2024, Finnair carried 927,000 passengers, a 5.6% increase from December 2023, despite a 2.2% reduction in capacity due to a pilot strike causing ~300 flight cancellations.

Traffic (RPKs) rose 6.7%, and the Passenger Load Factor improved by 6.5 percentage points to 77.4%.

Regional Highlights

Asia & North Atlantic: RPKs grew by 8.1% and 10.1%, respectively, despite ~10% capacity reductions.

Europe: Capacity increased by 7.9%, with RPKs up 5.1%.

Middle East & Domestic: Moderate growth in RPKs and stable capacity.

Total cargo volumes dropped 11.8%, reflecting reduced demand.

On-time performance fell to 62.8%, impacted by strikes and severe weather.

Despite disruptions, Finnair reported strong passenger demand and improved load factors across most markets.