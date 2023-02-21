Finnair wet-leases four Airbus A320 aircraft to British Airways for 12 months

Finnair continues its wet-lease cooperation with British Airways and leases four Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft with crew to operate flights in the British company’s European network. The rental period is 12 months. Already the previous year, the leasing of four A321 planes to British Airways brought significant additional work to the Finns.

Finnair said in connection with its financial statements that it had agreed on the continuation of the wet-lease cooperation with British Airways. From March 24, 2023, Finnair will lease four Airbus A320 aircraft with crew for British Airways’ European traffic.

“We have signed an agreement with British Airways. We will lease four A320 aircraft with crew for British Airways’ use starting from March 24 for a period of 12 months. The lease period includes the summer season and the upcoming winter season,” said Finnair CEO Topi Manner when announcing the results.

In the 2022 summer season, Finnair leased four A321 planes to operate British Airways flights from London Heathrow to several European destinations.

In 2022, Finnair also leased narrow-body and wide-body aircraft capacity to Lufthansa to operate Eurowings Discover flights. Finnair still operates Eurowings Discover flights from Germany with Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. Finnair’s subsidiary Norra has also wet-leased ATR planes to Widerøe in Norway.

Source: Lentoposti.fi