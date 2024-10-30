Finnair unveils first renewed Embraer cabin with enhanced comfort and eco-friendly design

Finnair has completed the first cabin renewal in its Embraer E190 fleet, aimed at boosting passenger comfort and sustainability on shorter routes within Finland and Europe.

The refreshed cabins feature a new dark blue and grey colour scheme, echoing Finnair’s updated wide-body fleet and Helsinki’s Schengen lounge. The upgrade includes two seat types, with seats in the first nine rows offering extra cushioning and slight recline, while the remaining rows have fixed, non-reclining seats.

The refurbishment also introduces energy-efficient LED lighting and lighter materials, contributing to a targeted 150 kg weight reduction per aircraft, which will lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Finnair plans to renew seven Embraer cabins by spring 2025, completing the 12-aircraft fleet by spring 2026.