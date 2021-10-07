Finnair traffic performance in September 2021: +158% vs 2020, +12% vs August

Clear improvement especially in short-haul passenger traffic figures, although the COVID-19 pandemic impact still visible in September; excellent month for cargo

In September, Finnair carried 298,200 passengers, which was 158.1% more than in September 2020. The number of passengers in September 2021 was 11.9% more than in August 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one fewer day in September).

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the North Atlantic and Asian figures.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in September by 151.3% year-on-year and by 12.9% month-on-month. Finnair operated, on average, 144 daily flights (cargo-only included), which was 73.5% more than in September 2020 and 13.4% more than in August 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to September 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 220.0% year-on-year and by 8.9% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 8.7% points to 40.5% year-on-year but decreased by 1.5% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 20.9% year-on-year. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 179.6%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 25.2%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 26.6%, in European traffic by 339.8% and in domestic traffic by 34.3% year-on-year.

The PLF was 19.4% in Asian traffic and 16.1% in North Atlantic traffic but both were supported by the very strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 65.5% in European traffic and 70.7% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 27.6%, in European traffic by 254.6% and in domestic traffic by 35.2% year-on-year.

In North Atlantic traffic, ASK, RPK and passenger number growth rates year-on-year cannot be calculated as there were no passenger flights in September 2020.

In September, available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 165.7% year-on-year (increased by 9.6% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 136.8% (increased by 14.9% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights, especially in North Atlantic traffic, in September 2020. Cargo-related available tonne-kilometres increased by 167.8% year-on-year (increased by 37.8% month-on-month) and revenue tonne-kilometres increased by 148.8% (increased by 45.1% month-on-month) and both include the cargo-only flights, operated mainly between Europe and Asia, as well as between Europe and North America. Cargo-only tonnes were up by 156.3% year-on-year and by 137.6% month-on-month. Demand for cargo capacity was exceptionally strong in September and, therefore, the total cargo tonnes increased by 139.4% year-on-year and by 45.9% month-on-month (September was a record month during the pandemic). Also, the cargo load factor remained high.

In September, 92.7% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (96.2%).

Traffic statistics for October 2021 will be published on Friday 5 November 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance September 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 298.2 158.1 1,329.3 -58.6 Available seat kilometres mill 1,246.6 151.3 5,913.3 -49.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 505.0 220.0 2,110.1 -72.9 Passenger load factor % 40.5 8.7p 35.7 -30.9p Cargo tonnes total 9,567.2 139.4 63,351.9 21.5 Available tonne-kilometres mill 245.1 127.5 1 474.3 -27.4 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 115.7 172.6 656.4 -36.8 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 8.1 27.6 46.4 -90.5 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 314.3 20.9 2,315.1 -57.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 60.9 26.6 349.3 -90.7 Passenger load factor % Asia 19.4 0.9p 15.1 -53.4p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 217.9 254.6 874.9 -53.8 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 530.0 179.6 2,217.7 -52.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 347.4 339.8 1,282.6 -56.6 Passenger load factor % Europe 65.5 23.9p 57.8 -5.7p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 7.6 N/A 31.7 -61.4 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 344.0 N/A 998.6 17.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 55.5 N/A 230.9 -64.3 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 16.1 N/A 23.1 -53.1p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 64.5 35.2 376.2 -49.4 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 58.3 25.2 381.9 -47.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 41.2 34.3 247.3 -43.9 Passenger load factor % Domestic 70.7 4.8p 64.7 3.5p Cargo traffic Europe tonnes 309.3 5.3 1,805.1 -78.1 North Atlantic tonnes 2,205.9 N/A 6,256.9 146.1 Asia tonnes 3,210.4 47.0 23,832.2 -11.4 Domestic tonnes 31.4 -1.5 247.5 -1.1 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 5,757.0 129.4 32,141.8 -15.3 Cargo flights tonnes** 3,810.2 156.3 31,210.1 120.1 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 9,567.2 139.4 63,351.9 21.5 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 91.5 167.8 587.4 5.1 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 70.8 148.8 468.8 36.6 Available sched. cargo tonne-km* mill 55.7 165.7 297.2 -30.6 Revenue sched. cargo tonne-km mill 41.2 136.8 230.6 -3.9 Cargo load factor* % 77.4 -5.9p 79.8 18.4p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 69.5 N/A 68.4 2.1p – Asia cargo load factor* % 85.8 -2.0p 85.6 24.9p Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* % 73.9 -9.0p 77.6 21.6p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).

Available seat kilometres, ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres, RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres, ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres, RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

