Finnair traffic performance in October 2022: double the 2021 figures

Clear improvement in most passenger traffic figures year-on-year in October, slight decline month-on-month; cargo performance still strong

In October, Finnair carried 866,900 passengers, which was 100.1% more than in October 2021. The number of passengers in October 2022 was 2.6% less than in September 2022 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there was one day less in September).

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by some countries, still affected passenger traffic figures, and it was particularly visible in the Asian figures. The Russian airspace closed at the end of February due to the counter-sanctions related to the war in Ukraine, which resulted in route and frequency cancellations in Asian traffic. Thanks to robust demand for cargo, Finnair, however, continued operating to most of its Asian destinations despite the longer routings. The negative impact of the airspace closure on Asian passenger traffic figures, which were already affected by the pandemic, was, nevertheless, visible in October. The distance-based reported traffic figures do not take into account longer routings caused by the airspace closure as they are based on Great-Circle distance.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in October by 71.2% year-on-year and by 3.6% month-on-month. Finnair operated, on average, 264 daily flights (cargo-only included), which was 52.6% more than in October 2021 but 1.5% less than in September 2022. The differences between capacity figures compared to October 2021 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 166.9% year-on-year but decreased by 0.6% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 26.1% points year-on-year but decreased by 3.0% points month-on-month to 72.6%.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 53.9% year-on-year. The North Atlantic capacity increased by 60.8%. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 89.7%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 49.6%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 549.7%, in North Atlantic traffic by 521.1%, in European traffic by 86.1% and in domestic traffic by 49.1% year-on-year.

In October, the PLF improved particularly in Asian traffic (73.5%) and North Atlantic traffic (58.5%) year-on-year. The PLF was 78.0% in European traffic and 71.8% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 561.2% year-on-year. In North Atlantic traffic, the number of passengers increased by 502.2%. In European traffic, passenger numbers increased by 83.0% and in domestic traffic by 66.8%.

As a result of the Russian airspace closure, many cargo figures declined year-on-year in October. However, most cargo figures improved month-on-month. Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 37.3% year-on-year (increased by 12.0% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 4.8% (increased by 6.0% month-on-month). Cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased by 15.3% year-on-year (increased by 11.6% month-on-month) and revenue tonne-kilometres decreased by 38.8% (increased by 5.4% month-on-month). These figures also include the cargo-only flights and in October, only few such flights were operated. Strong demand for cargo capacity continued in October even though the total cargo tonnes decreased by 26.2% year-on-year (increased by 7.2% month-on-month).

In October, 86.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (85.5%).

Traffic statistics for November 2022 will be published on Wednesday 7 December 2022.

Finnair Traffic Performance October 2022 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 866.9 100.1 7,512.2 326.2 Available seat kilometres mill 2,807.7 71.2 25,920.6 243.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 2,039.7 166.9 17,278.4 501.2 Passenger load factor % 72.6 26.1p 66.7 28.6p Cargo tonnes total 9,852.8 -26.2 101,839.6 32.8 Available tonne kilometres mill 386.0 20.8 3,799.0 111.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 242.0 46.1 2,203.1 168.0 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 75.3 561.2 557.5 864.1 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 764.2 53.9 6,966.3 147.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 561.5 549.7 4,186.0 860.7 Passenger load factor % Asia 73.5 56.1p 60.1 44.6p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 631.3 83.0 5,364.2 339.7 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 1,389.2 89.7 11,890.6 303.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 1,083.9 86.1 8,907.0 377.6 Passenger load factor % Europe 78.0 -1.5p 74.9 11.7p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 44.2 502.2 468.4 1,099.1 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 567.4 60.8 6,111.9 352.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 331.9 521.1 3,509.7 1,134.3 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 58.5 43.4p 57.4 36.4p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 116.1 66.8 1,122.1 151.7 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 86.8 49.6 951.7 116.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 62.4 49.1 675.7 133.7 Passenger load factor % Domestic 71.8 -0.2p 71.0 5.3p Cargo traffic Europe tonnes 2,410.6 301.3 18,775.1 680.4 North Atlantic tonnes 2,393.6 -0.5 27,857.6 221.6 Asia tonnes 4,998.9 0.9 45,918.5 59.5 Domestic tonnes 31.1 -7.6 290.4 3.3 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 9,834.2 23.0 92,841.6 131.3 Cargo flights tonnes** 18.6 -99.7 8,998.0 -75.4 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 9,852.8 -26.2 101,839.6 32.8 Available tonne kilometres* mill 102.1 -15.3 1,068.1 50.9 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 59.8 -38.8 659.7 16.5 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 101.9 37.3 979.1 163.6 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 59.7 4.8 591.7 105.7 Cargo load factor* % 58.5 -22.5p 61.8 -18.2p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 52.9 -22.2p 56.5 -13.7p – Asia cargo load factor* % 77.7 -8.3p 73.4 -12.2p Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* % 58.7 -18.2p 60.4 -17.0p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 8 November 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EET