Finnair traffic performance in October 2021: +330% vs 2020, +45% vs September

Clear improvement especially in European passenger traffic figures, although the COVID-19 pandemic impact still visible in October; another excellent month for cargo

In October, Finnair carried 433,300 passengers, which was 330.0% more than in October 2020. The number of passengers in October 2021 was 45.3% more than in September 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one fewer day in September).

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the North Atlantic and Asian figures.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in October by 252.8% year-on-year and by 31.6% month-on-month. Finnair operated, on average, 173 daily flights (cargo-only included), which was 130.7% more than in October 2020 and 20.1% more than in September 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to October 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 419.3% year-on-year and by 51.3% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 14.9% points to 46.6% year-on-year and by 6.1% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 87.6% year-on-year. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 367.4%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 33.5%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 70.3%, in European traffic by 726.6% and in domestic traffic by 61.2% year-on-year.

The PLF was 17.4% in Asian traffic and 15.1% in North Atlantic traffic but both were supported by the very strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 79.5% in European traffic, which is already close to the pre-pandemic figures. The PLF in domestic traffic was 72.0%.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 67.9%, in European traffic by 545.7% and in domestic traffic by 71.6% year-on-year.

In North Atlantic traffic, ASK, RPK and passenger number growth rates year-on-year cannot be calculated as there were no passenger flights in October 2020.

In October, available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 260.5% year-on-year (increased by 33.0% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 200.3% (increased by 38.4% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights, especially in North Atlantic traffic, in October 2020. Cargo-related available tonne kilometres increased by 218.0% year-on-year (increased by 31.8% month-on-month) and revenue tonne kilometres increased by 168.5% (increased by 38.0% month-on-month) and both include the cargo-only flights, operated mainly between Europe and Asia, as well as between Europe and North America. Cargo-only tonnes were up by 133.7% year-on-year and by 40.4% month-on-month. Exceptionally strong demand for cargo capacity continued in October and, therefore, the total cargo tonnes increased by 164.9% year-on-year and by 39.5% month-on-month (October was a new record month during the pandemic). Also, the cargo load factor remained high.

In October, 85.5% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (94.7%).

Traffic statistics for November 2021 will be published on Tuesday 7 December 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance October 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 433.3 330.0 1,762.7 -46.7 Available seat kilometres mill 1,640.0 252.8 7,553.2 -37.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 764.1 419.3 2,874.1 -63.8 Passenger load factor % 46.6 14.9p 38.1 -27.2p Cargo tonnes total 13,344.0 164.9 76,695.9 34.2 Available tonne kilometres mill 319.5 172.4 1,793.7 -16.4 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 165.7 235.1 822.1 -24.5 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 11.4 67.9 57.8 -88.3 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 496.6 87.6 2,811.6 -50.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 86.4 70.3 435.7 -88.5 Passenger load factor % Asia 17.4 -1.8p 15.5 -50.7p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 345.0 545.7 1,219.9 -37.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 732.5 367.4 2,950.2 -38.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 582.4 726.6 1,865.0 -38.4 Passenger load factor % Europe 79.5 34.6p 63.2 0.2p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 7.3 N/A 39.1 -52.5 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 352.9 N/A 1,351.4 59.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 53.4 N/A 284.3 -56.1 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 15.1 N/A 21.0 -55.2p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 69.6 71.6 445.9 -43.1 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 58.1 33.5 440.0 -42.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 41.8 61.2 289.1 -38.1 Passenger load factor % Domestic 72.0 12.4p 65.7 4.6p Cargo traffic Europe tonnes 600.8 111.4 2,405.9 -71.8 North Atlantic tonnes 2,406.4 N/A 8,663.3 240.8 Asia tonnes 4,955.0 103.4 28,787.2 -1.9 Domestic tonnes 33.6 17.9 281.2 0.8 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 7,995.8 190.9 40,137.5 -1.4 Cargo flights tonnes** 5,348.3 133.7 36,558.4 122.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 13,344.0 164.9 76,695.9 34.2 Available tonne kilometres* mill 120.6 218.0 708.0 18.6 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 97.7 168.5 566.5 49.3 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 74.2 260.5 371.4 -17.2 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 57.0 200.3 287.6 11.1 Cargo load factor* % 81.0 -14.9p 80.0 16.4p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 75.1 N/A 70.2 3.8p – Asia cargo load factor* % 85.9 -10.1p 85.7 23.1p Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* % 76.9 -15.4p 77.4 19.8p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).

Available seat kilometres, ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres, RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres, ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres, RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 5 November 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EET