Finnair traffic performance in May 2021: +210.4% vs May 2020, +2.3% vs April 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still visible in the May passenger traffic figures, again a strong month for cargo

In May, Finnair carried 82,800 passengers, which was 210.4% more than in May 2020. The COVID-19 impact was clearly visible already then as Finnair operated only a minimum network due to strict and extensive travel restrictions. The number of passengers in May 2021 was 2.3% more than in April 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one day less in April compared to May).

The COVID-19 impact, including the exceptionally strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was visible especially in the North Atlantic and Asian figures. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in May by 318.3% year-on-year but decreased by 0.6% month-on-month. Finnair operated 65 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average which was 80.6% more than in May 2020 but 3.0% less than in April 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to May 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of operated flights and by the larger gauge of operated aircraft. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) increased by 305.9% year-on-year and by 9.1% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 0.9% points to 29.0% year-on-year but increased by 2.6% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian as well as in North Atlantic traffic was 100.0% year-on-year as there were no related passenger flights in May 2020. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 67.6%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 141.7%.

RPKs increased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0% year-on-year, in European traffic by 193.8% and in domestic traffic by 257.8%.

The PLF was 11.8% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 22.7% in North Atlantic traffic, 49.6% in European traffic and 69.9% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0% year-on-year, in European traffic by 179.2% and in domestic traffic by 239.6%.

In May, available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 2,736.6% year-on-year (decreased by 4.6% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 6,145.3% (decreased by 7.7% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights especially Asian and North Atlantic traffic in May 2020. However, cargo-related available tonne-kilometres increased only by 43.4% year-on-year (decreased by 15.3% month-on-month) and revenue tonne-kilometres increased by 62.3% (decreased by 16.2% month-on-month) as they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Cargo-only tonnes were down by 1.4% year-on-year and by 19.0% month-on-month. The total cargo tonnes increased by 53.6% year-on-year but decreased by 14.6% month-on-month. Demand for the cargo capacity remained strong, especially in Asian traffic. As a result, the cargo load factor was higher than in the corresponding period of 2020.

In May, 94.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (96.5%).

Traffic statistics for June 2021 will be published on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance May 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 82.8 210.4 422.9 -84.3 Available seat kilometres mill 410.7 318.3 2,025.6 -79.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 119.1 305.9 534.8 -92.4 Passenger load factor % 29.0 -0.9p 26.4 -45.2p Cargo tonnes total 6,765.5 53.6 34,099.3 -6.4 Available tonne-kilometres mill 141.8 33.7 715.6 -55.0 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 60.3 81.5 298.6 -65.5 Asia Passengers 1.000 Asia 3.5 100.0 16.0 -96.6 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 221.2 100.0 1,112.3 -76.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 26.1 100.0 119.8 -96.7 Passenger load factor % Asia 11.8 N/A 10.8 -65.6p Europe Passengers 1.000 Europe 55.0 179.2 216.9 -86.0 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 150.5 67.6 640.4 -83.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 74.6 193.8 278.2 -88.9 Passenger load factor % Europe 49.6 21.3p 43.4 -23.1p North Atlantic Passengers 1.000 North Atlantic 0.6 100.0 1.0 -98.8 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 18.7 100.0 54.8 -93.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 4.2 100.0 6.7 -99.0 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 22.7 N/A 12.3 -64.1p Domestic Passengers 1.000 Domestic 23.7 239.6 189.0 -68.6 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 20.3 141.7 218.2 -63.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 14.2 257.8 130.0 -63.7 Passenger load factor % Domestic 69.9 22.7p 59.6 -0.6p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 162.6 -1.9 871.8 -87.7 North Atlantic tonnes 149.8 100.0 460.3 -81.7 Asia tonnes 2,263.8 100.0 11,542.4 -44.3 Domestic tonnes 24.0 39.0 136.1 -5.3 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 2,600.1 1,321.4 13,010.7 -57.3 Cargo flights tonnes** 4,165.4 -1.4 21,088.6 251.9 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 6,765.5 53.6 34,099.3 -6.4 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 60.1 43.4 307.1 -27.3 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 49.7 62.3 251.3 7.9 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 22.6 2,736.6 111.7 -69.3 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 18.5 6,145.3 92.5 -51.3 Cargo load factor* % 82.6 9.6p 81.8 26.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 78.9 N/A 81.1 15.0p – Asia cargo load factor* % 85.3 N/A 86.0 30.1p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor* % 81.8 44.6p 82.8 30.7p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 8 June 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EEST