Finnair traffic performance in May 2020: -97.9%, but 65% more than in April

Although the COVID-19 pandemic impact was still clearly visible in the May traffic figures, the number of passengers increased and cargo-only flights more than doubled from April 2020

In May, Finnair carried 26,700 passengers, which is 97.9% less than in the corresponding period of 2019 but 65.0% more than in April 2020.

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in May by 97.7% year-on-year. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 99.1%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 49.9% points to 29.9%. All passenger traffic figures were still heavily impacted by the significant COVID-19 pandemic related capacity reductions, which was visible especially in the Asian and North Atlantic figures as there were no scheduled flights to those destinations in May.

The ASK decline in Asian and North Atlantic traffic was 100.0%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 94.3%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 93.6%.

RPKs decreased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 98.0% and in domestic traffic by 95.3%.

The PLF was 28.3% in European traffic and 47.2% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in Asian or North Atlantic traffic due to zero passenger flights in May.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 97.7% and in domestic traffic by 96.2%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.6% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.7%, both due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased by 76.3% and revenue tonne-kilometres decreased by 68.5% and they included also the cargo-only flights operated primarily between Asia and Europe. Finnair operated 263 one-way cargo-only flights in May (112.1% more than in April 2020), the total cargo tonnes were up by 127.5% from April 2020 and the cargo load factor was clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2019.

In May, 96.5% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (82.8%).

Traffic statistics for June 2020 will be published on Tuesday 7 July 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance May 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 26.7 -97.9 2,698.3 -52.4 Available seat kilometres mill 98.2 -97.7 9,886.0 -47.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 29.3 -99.1 7,080.2 -52.4 Passenger load factor % 29.9 -49.9p 71.6 -7.7p Cargo tonnes total 4,405.4 -71.3 36,434.4 -45.8 Available tonne-kilometres mill 106.0 -82.7 1,588.7 -42.4 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 33.2 -91.6 866.1 -50.7 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 0.0 -100.0 466.9 -54.1 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 0.0 -100.0 4,684.8 -50.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 0.0 -100.0 3,577.4 -53.6 Passenger load factor % Asia N/A N/A 76.4 -5.5p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 19.7 -97.7 1,547.6 -54.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 89.8 -94.3 3,758.9 -45.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 25.4 -98.0 2,500.0 -53.1 Passenger load factor % Europe 28.3 -52.4p 66.5 -10.9p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 82.2 -49.7 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 847.0 -44.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 644.6 -48.2 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic N/A N/A 76.1 -6.2p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 7.0 -96.2 601.5 -45.0 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 8.4 -93.6 595.4 -37.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 4.0 -95.3 358.1 -40.6 Passenger load factor % Domestic 47.2 -17.6p 60.2 -2.7p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 165.7 -94.4 7,068.0 -46.2 North Atlantic tonnes 0.0 -100.0 2,513.2 -46.7 Asia tonnes 0.0 -100.0 20,716.3 -57.8 Domestic tonnes 17.3 -68.7 143.8 -44.4 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 182.9 -98.8 30,441.3 -54.7 Cargo flights, tonnes** 4,222.5 100.0 5,993.1 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 4,405.4 -71.3 36,434.4 -45.8 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 41.9 -76.3 422.3 -43.2 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 30.6 -68.5 232.8 -45.3 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 0.8 -99.6 364.3 -51.0 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 0.3 -99.7 189.9 -55.4 Cargo load factor* % 73.0 18.1p 55.1 -2.2p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % N/A N/A 66.1 11.0p – Asia cargo load factor* % N/A N/A 55.8 -6.8p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 37.2 -17.8p 52.1 -5.2p

* Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 5 June 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST