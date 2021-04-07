Finnair traffic performance in March 2021: -82.7%

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still clearly visible in the March passenger traffic figures, a very strong month for cargo

In March, Finnair carried 86,300 passengers, which was 82.7% less than in March 2020 even though the COVID-19 impact was visible already then. The number of passengers in March 2021 was 1.1% less than in February 2021.

The COVID-19 impact, including the exceptionally strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was visible especially in the North Atlantic figures despite the first passenger flights since June 2020 and Asian figures.

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in March by 81.3% year-on-year. Finnair operated 74 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average which was 34.6% compared to March 2020. The differences between capacity figures are explained by the shorter average stage length of operated flights and by the smaller gauge of operated aircraft compared to March 2020. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 92.0%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 33.4% points to 24.6%.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 78.7%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 91.4%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 85.0%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 65.3%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 96.4%, in North Atlantic traffic by 99.3%, in European traffic by 89.4% and in domestic traffic by 59.6%.

The PLF was 9.9% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the very strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 5.3% in North Atlantic traffic, 39.6% in European traffic and 58.9% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 96.2%, in North Atlantic traffic by 99.2%, in European traffic by 85.5% and in domestic traffic by 65.1%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 73.2% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 56.5%, both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased only by 16.6% and revenue tonne-kilometres increased by 26.5% as they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Compared to February 2021, cargo-only tonnes were up by 36.9% and the total cargo tonnes by 30.0% as demand for the cargo capacity was very strong especially in Asian traffic. As a result, the cargo load factor was clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2020.

In March, 93.1% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (92.0%).

Traffic statistics for April 2021 will be published on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance March 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 86.3 -82.7 259.2 -90.2 Available seat kilometres mill 424.2 -81.3 1,201.5 -87.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 104.4 -92.0 306.5 -95.6 Passenger load factor % 24.6 -33.4p 25.5 -47.1p Cargo tonnes total 8,007.7 9.0 19,410.1 -35.5 Available tonne-kilometres mill 164.8 -51.0 414.4 -70.9 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 68.4 -58.3 169.4 -79.3 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 3.0 -96.2 9.1 -98.0 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 227.9 -78.7 664.2 -85.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 22.5 -96.4 67.9 -98.1 Passenger load factor % Asia 9.9 -49.1p 10.2 -66.1p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 40.5 -85.5 120.9 -92.0 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 127.1 -85.0 361.1 -89.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 50.4 -89.4 147.4 -94.0 Passenger load factor % Europe 39.6 -16.6p 40.8 -28.0p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.1 -99.2 0.1 -99.8 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 17.3 -91.4 17.3 -98.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.9 -99.3 0.9 -99.9 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 5.3 -60.1p 5.3 -71.1p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 42.7 -65.1 129.1 -78.2 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 51.9 -65.3 158.9 -72.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 30.6 -59.6 90.3 -74.4 Passenger load factor % Domestic 58.9 8.3p 56.8 -4.0p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 159.7 -90.5 556.2 -91.8 North Atlantic tonnes 149.9 -73.8 149.9 -94.0 Asia tonnes 2,502.2 -50.4 6,837.1 -66.9 Domestic tonnes 29.4 -17.8 85.6 -25.0 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 2,841.2 -61.3 7,628.8 -74.6 Cargo flights, tonnes** 5,166.4 100.0 11,781.2 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 8,007.7 9.0 19,410.1 -35.5 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 74.4 -16.6 175.9 -51.4 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 59.2 26.5 142.3 -24.8 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 23.9 -73.2 65.5 -81.9 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 20.4 -56.5 54.0 -71.4 Cargo load factor* % 79.6 27.1p 80.9 28.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 84.6 16.9p 84.6 18.5p – Asia cargo load factor* % 88.7 31.3p 85.7 29.8p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 85.3 32.8p 82.5 30.3p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres . ASK: Total number of seats available . multiplied by the number of kilometres flown .

Revenue passenger kilometres . RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown .

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres . ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers . cargo and mail . multiplied by kilometres flown .

Revenue tonne-kilometres . RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers . cargo and mail . multiplied by kilometres flown .

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

