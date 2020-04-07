Finnair Traffic Performance in March 2020: -56.4%

Finnair’s traffic figures declined significantly in March year-on-year due to the coronavirus impact

In March, Finnair carried 498,600 passengers, which is 56.4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in March by 39.4%. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 55.2%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased year-on-year by 20.3% points to 58.0%. All traffic figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus, related route and frequency cancellations as well as travel restrictions.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 43.9%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 12.4%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 38.1%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 37.6%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 58.5%, in North Atlantic traffic by 28.6%, in European traffic by 55.6% and in domestic traffic by 51.7%.

The PLF was 59.0% in Asian traffic, 65.4% in North Atlantic traffic, 56.2% in European traffic and 50.6% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 59.6%, in North Atlantic traffic by 32.9%, in European traffic by 57.2% and in domestic traffic by 54.3%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 38.4% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 47.0%, both due to the coronavirus impact.

In March, 92.0% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (78.6%).

Traffic statistics for April 2020 will be published on Thursday 7 May 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance March 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 498.6 -56.4 2,655.5 -15.6 Available seat kilometres mill 2,264.2 -39.4 9,670.8 -9.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 1,312.4 -55.2 7,025.3 -15.9 Passenger load factor % 58.0 -20.3p 72.6 -5.7p Cargo tonnes total 7,344.2 -47.2 30,092.2 -19.8 Available tonne kilometres mill 336.0 -38.6 1,421.8 -9.6 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 164.2 -53.1 817.5 -17.1 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 80.3 -59.6 465.5 -21.5 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 1,069.3 -43.9 4,673.8 -14.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 630.5 -58.5 3,568.4 -20.7 Passenger load factor % Asia 59.0 -20.7p 76.3 -6.2p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 279.6 -57.2 1,515.6 -14.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 845.0 -38.1 3,569.3 -6.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 475.2 -55.6 2,457.1 -14.1 Passenger load factor % Europe 56.2 -22.1p 68.8 -5.9p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 16.4 -32.9 82.2 7.7 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 200.4 -12.4 847.0 16.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 131.1 -28.6 647.0 10.1 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 65.4 -14.8p 76.4 -4.3p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 122.3 -54.3 592.2 -16.3 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 149.5 -37.6 580.7 -12.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 75.6 -51.7 352.8 -13.9 Passenger load factor % Domestic 50.6 -14.7p 60.8 -0.7p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 1,686.2 -37.6 6,779.8 -7.2 North Atlantic tonnes 572.5 -21.0 2,513.2 21.2 Asia tonnes 5,049.8 -51.6 20,685.2 -26.1 Domestic tonnes 35.7 -28.2 114.1 -26.0 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 7,344.2 -47.2 30,092.2 -19.8 Cargo flights, tonnes** 0 0 0 0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 7,344.2 -47.2 30,092.2 -19.8 Available tonne kilometres* mill 89.1 -38.4 362.3 -10.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 46.8 -47.0 189.1 -20.6 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 89.1 -38.4 362.3 -10.8 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 46.8 -47.0 189.1 -20.6 Cargo load factor* % 52.5 -8.6p 52.2 -6.4p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 67.7 5.2p 66.1 5.9p – Asia cargo load factor* % 57.4 -10.4p 55.8 -8.9p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 52.5 -8.6p 52.2 -6.4p

* Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 April 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EET