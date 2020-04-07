Finnair Traffic Performance in March 2020: -56.4%

Finnair’s traffic figures declined significantly in March year-on-year due to the coronavirus impact
In March, Finnair carried 498,600 passengers, which is 56.4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in March by 39.4%. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 55.2%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased year-on-year by 20.3% points to 58.0%. All traffic figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus, related route and frequency cancellations as well as travel restrictions.
The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 43.9%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 12.4%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 38.1%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 37.6%.
RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 58.5%, in North Atlantic traffic by 28.6%, in European traffic by 55.6% and in domestic traffic by 51.7%.
The PLF was 59.0% in Asian traffic, 65.4% in North Atlantic traffic, 56.2% in European traffic and 50.6% in domestic traffic.
Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 59.6%, in North Atlantic traffic by 32.9%, in European traffic by 57.2% and in domestic traffic by 54.3%.
Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 38.4% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 47.0%, both due to the coronavirus impact.
In March, 92.0% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (78.6%).
Traffic statistics for April 2020 will be published on Thursday 7 May 2020.
|Finnair Traffic Performance March 2020
|Month
|% Change
|YTD
|% Change
|Total traffic
|Passengers 1,000
|498.6
|-56.4
|2,655.5
|-15.6
|Available seat kilometres mill
|2,264.2
|-39.4
|9,670.8
|-9.4
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|1,312.4
|-55.2
|7,025.3
|-15.9
|Passenger load factor %
|58.0
|-20.3p
|72.6
|-5.7p
|Cargo tonnes total
|7,344.2
|-47.2
|30,092.2
|-19.8
|Available tonne kilometres mill
|336.0
|-38.6
|1,421.8
|-9.6
|Revenue tonne kilometres mill
|164.2
|-53.1
|817.5
|-17.1
|Asia
|Passengers 1,000 Asia
|80.3
|-59.6
|465.5
|-21.5
|Available seat kilometres mill Asia
|1,069.3
|-43.9
|4,673.8
|-14.2
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia
|630.5
|-58.5
|3,568.4
|-20.7
|Passenger load factor % Asia
|59.0
|-20.7p
|76.3
|-6.2p
|Europe
|Passengers 1,000 Europe
|279.6
|-57.2
|1,515.6
|-14.4
|Available seat kilometres mill Europe
|845.0
|-38.1
|3,569.3
|-6.7
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe
|475.2
|-55.6
|2,457.1
|-14.1
|Passenger load factor % Europe
|56.2
|-22.1p
|68.8
|-5.9p
|North Atlantic
|Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic
|16.4
|-32.9
|82.2
|7.7
|Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic
|200.4
|-12.4
|847.0
|16.3
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic
|131.1
|-28.6
|647.0
|10.1
|Passenger load factor % North Atlantic
|65.4
|-14.8p
|76.4
|-4.3p
|Domestic
|Passengers 1,000 Domestic
|122.3
|-54.3
|592.2
|-16.3
|Available seat kilometres mill Domestic
|149.5
|-37.6
|580.7
|-12.9
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic
|75.6
|-51.7
|352.8
|-13.9
|Passenger load factor % Domestic
|50.6
|-14.7p
|60.8
|-0.7p
|Cargo Traffic
|Europe tonnes
|1,686.2
|-37.6
|6,779.8
|-7.2
|North Atlantic tonnes
|572.5
|-21.0
|2,513.2
|21.2
|Asia tonnes
|5,049.8
|-51.6
|20,685.2
|-26.1
|Domestic tonnes
|35.7
|-28.2
|114.1
|-26.0
|Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes
|7,344.2
|-47.2
|30,092.2
|-19.8
|Cargo flights, tonnes**
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cargo Traffic tonnes total
|7,344.2
|-47.2
|30,092.2
|-19.8
|Available tonne kilometres* mill
|89.1
|-38.4
|362.3
|-10.8
|Revenue tonne kilometres mill
|46.8
|-47.0
|189.1
|-20.6
|Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill
|89.1
|-38.4
|362.3
|-10.8
|Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill
|46.8
|-47.0
|189.1
|-20.6
|Cargo load factor* %
|52.5
|-8.6p
|52.2
|-6.4p
|– North-Atlantic cargo load factor* %
|67.7
|5.2p
|66.1
|5.9p
|– Asia cargo load factor* %
|57.4
|-10.4p
|55.8
|-8.9p
|Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, %
|52.5
|-8.6p
|52.2
|-6.4p
* Operational calculatory capacity
** Including purchased traffic
- Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).
- Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.
- Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.
- Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.
Finnair Plc Investor News 7 April 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EET