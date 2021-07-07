Finnair traffic performance in June 2021: +131.5% vs 2020, +54.5% vs May

Improvement in the passenger traffic figures although the COVID-19 pandemic impact still visible in June, another strong month for cargo

In June, Finnair carried 127,900 passengers, which was 131.5% more than in June 2020. The COVID-19 impact was already clearly visible then as Finnair only operated a minimum network due to strict and extensive travel restrictions. The number of passengers in June 2021 was 54.5% more than in May 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one fewer day in June).

The COVID-19 impact, including the strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was particularly visible in the North Atlantic and Asian figures. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in June by 359.2% year-on-year and by 44.6% month-on-month. Finnair operated 78 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average, which was 59.2% more than in June 2020 and 20.0% more than in May 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to June 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of flights operated and by the larger gauge of aircraft operated. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 263.6% year-on-year and by 73.0% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 9.1% points to 34.7% year-on-year but increased by 5.7% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 100.0% year-on-year as there were no comparable passenger flights in June 2020. In North Atlantic traffic, the ASKs increased by 5,243.3%: there was only a single passenger flight in June 2020, and the Chicago and Los Angeles routes were re-opened in June 2021, complementing the New York route, which was re-opened in March 2021. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 85.7%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 116.3%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 100.0% year-on-year, in North Atlantic traffic by 16,780.5%, in European traffic by 156.8% and in domestic traffic by 135.7%.

The PLF was 14.4% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 25.5% in North Atlantic traffic, 57.9% in European traffic and 73.1% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 100.0% year-on-year, in North Atlantic traffic by 15,154.2%, in European traffic by 118.4% and in domestic traffic by 110.9%.

In June, available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 3,014.5% year-on-year (increased by 38.9% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 4,342.9% (increased by 36.6% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights especially in Asian and North Atlantic traffic in June 2020. However, cargo related available tonne kilometres increased only by 64.4% year-on-year (decreased by 5.5% month-on-month) and revenue tonne kilometres increased by 64.8% (decreased by 6.7% month-on-month) as they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Cargo-only tonnes were down by 28.6% year-on-year and by 34.6% month-on-month. The total cargo tonnes increased by 52.2% year-on-year but decreased by 8.1% month-on-month. Demand for the cargo capacity remained strong especially in Asian traffic. As a result, the cargo load factor remained high.

In June, 87.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (96.6%).

Traffic statistics for July 2021 will be published on Thursday 5 August 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance June 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 127.9 131.5 550.8 -80.0 Available seat kilometres mill 594.1 359.2 2,619.7 -73.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 206.0 263.6 740.8 -89.6 Passenger load factor % 34.7 -9.1p 28.3 -43.0p Cargo tonnes total 6,216.0 52.2 40,315.3 -0.5 Available tonne kilometres mill 141.5 40.9 857.1 -49.3 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 64.7 95.2 363.3 -59.6 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 4.8 100.0 20.8 -95.5 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 248.5 100.0 1,360.8 -71.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 35.8 100.0 155.6 -95.7 Passenger load factor % Asia 14.4 N/A 11.4 -64.9p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 88.0 118.4 304.9 -80.8 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 213.7 85.7 854.1 -78.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 123.9 156.8 402.1 -84.2 Passenger load factor % Europe 57.9 16.0p 47.1 -18.7p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 3.7 15,154.2 4.7 -94.3 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 105.2 5,243.3 159.9 -81.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 26.8 16,780.5 33.6 -94.8 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 25.5 17.4p 21.0 -55.2p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 31.4 110.9 220.4 -64.2 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 26.7 116.3 244.9 -59.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 19.5 135.7 149.5 -59.2 Passenger load factor % Domestic 73.1 6.0p 61.1 0.8p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 169.4 -21.9 1,041.2 -85.7 North Atlantic tonnes 688.0 2,272.1 1,148.4 -54.8 Asia tonnes 2,609.4 100.0 14,151.8 -31.7 Domestic tonnes 25.5 18.8 161.6 -2.2 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 3,492.3 1,206.2 16,503.0 -46.3 Cargo flights tonnes** 2,723.7 -28.6 23,812.3 142.7 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 6,216.0 52.2 40,315.3 -0.5 Available tonne kilometres* mill 56.8 64.4 363.9 -20.3 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 46.3 64.8 297.6 14.1 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 31.3 3,014.5 143.1 -60.8 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 25.2 4,342.9 117.7 -38.2 Cargo load factor* % 81.5 0.2p 81.8 24.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 75.5 -24.5p 77.5 11.2p – Asia cargo load factor* % 86.2 N/A 86.0 30.2p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor* % 80.5 24.1p 82.3 30.1p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 July 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EEST