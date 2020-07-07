Finnair traffic performance in June 2020: -96%

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still clearly visible in the June traffic figures but the number of passengers more than doubled from May 2020 and cargo-only demand remained strong

In June, Finnair carried 55,200 passengers, which is 96.0% less than in the corresponding period of 2019 but 107.2% more than in May 2020.

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in June by 96.9% year-on-year. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 98.4%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 42.4% points to 43.8%. All passenger traffic figures were still heavily impacted by the significant COVID-19 pandemic related capacity reductions, which was visible especially in the Asian and North Atlantic figures as there were no scheduled flights to Asia and only one North Atlantic scheduled flight in June.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 100.0%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 99.5%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 93.1%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 88.7%.

RPKs decreased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 96.7% and in domestic traffic by 89.4%.

The PLF was 8.1% in North Atlantic traffic, 41.9% in European traffic and 67.1% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in Asian traffic due to zero passenger flights in June.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian and North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 95.7% and in domestic traffic by 91.0%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.4% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 99.4%, both due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased by 79.2% and revenue tonne-kilometres decreased by 70.2% and they included also the cargo-only flights operated primarily between Asia and Europe. Finnair operated 215 one-way cargo-only flights in June (18.3% less than in May 2020) and the total cargo tonnes were down by 7.3% from May 2020 as the available capacity in the cargo market increased in June. The cargo load factor was still clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2019.

In June, 96.6% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (76.8%).

Traffic statistics for July 2020 will be published on Friday 7 August 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance June 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 55.2 -96.0 2,753.5 -61.0 Available seat kilometres mill 129.4 -96.9 10,015.4 -56.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 56.7 -98.4 7,139.2 -61.4 Passenger load factor % 43.8 -42.4p 71.3 -9.3p Cargo tonnes total 4,084.3 -72.5 40,518.7 -50.6 Available tonne kilometres mill 99.9 -83.6 1,688.6 -49.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 33.1 -92.1 899.4 -58.7 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 0.0 -100.0 466.9 -62.5 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 0.0 -100.0 4,684.8 -59.1 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 0.0 -100.0 3,577.4 -62.0 Passenger load factor % Asia N/A N/A 76.4 -5.9p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 40.3 -95.7 1,587.9 -63.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 115.1 -93.1 3,874,0 -54.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 48.2 -96.7 2,548,3 -62.5 Passenger load factor % Europe 41.9 -45.1p 65.8 -13.5p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 82.3 -61.2 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 2.0 -99.5 848.9 -55.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.2 -100.0 647.1 -59.9 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 8.1 -86.9p 76.2 -8.7p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 14.9 -91.0 616.4 -51.0 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 12.3 -88.7 607.7 -43.1 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 8.3 -89.4 366.4 -46.2 Passenger load factor % Domestic 67.1 -4.3p 60.3 -3.4p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 216.9 -92.5 7,284.9 -54.5 North Atlantic tonnes 29.0 -98.0 2,542.2 -58.6 Asia tonnes 0.0 -100.0 20,716.3 -65.2 Domestic tonnes 21.4 -57.9 165.2 -46.6 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 267.4 -98.2 30,708.7 -62.6 Cargo flights, tonnes** 3,816.9 100.0 9,810.1 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 4,084.3 -72.5 40,518.7 -50.6 Available tonne kilometres* mill 34.6 -79.2 456.9 -49.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 28.1 -70.2 260.9 -49.8 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 1.0 -99.4 365.4 -59.8 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 0.6 -99.4 190.4 -63.4 Cargo load factor* % 81.3 24.7p 57.1 -0.1p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 100.0 39.0p 66.3 9.9p – Asia cargo load factor* % N/A N/A 55.8 -6.4p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 56.4 -0.2p 52.1 –5.1p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 July 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST