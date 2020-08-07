Finnair traffic performance in July 2020: -90.0%

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still clearly visible in the July traffic figures, cargo demand was fairly strong

In July, Finnair carried 145,300 passengers, which is 90.0% less than in the corresponding period of 2019 but 163.0% more than in June 2020.

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in July by 88.7% year-on-year. Finnair operated 93 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average which was 24.4% compared to July 2019. The differences between capacity figures are explained by the shorter operated flights on average and by smaller operated aircraft compared to July 2019. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 94.8%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 48.2% points to 41.4%. All passenger traffic figures were still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic related capacity reductions, which was visible especially in the North Atlantic figures as there were no related scheduled flights in July.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 88.6%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 100.0%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 87.0%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 73.9%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 97.6%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 91.1% and in domestic traffic by 72.7%.

The PLF was 18.8% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the cargo operations and high cargo load factor. The PLF was 61.2% in European traffic and 73.0% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in North Atlantic traffic due to zero passenger flights in July.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 97.7%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 89.5% and in domestic traffic by 75.4%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 88.4% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres decreased by 85.0%, both due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo-related available tonne kilometres decreased by 81.5% and revenue tonne-kilometres decreased by 73.0% and they included also the cargo-only flights mostly operated between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. The total cargo tonnes were down by 12.8% from June 2020 as the demand was slightly weaker and as the cargo market capacity increased in July. The cargo load factor was still clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2019.

In July, 95.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (78.4%).

Traffic statistics for August 2020 will be published on Tuesday 8 September 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance July 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 145.3 -90.0 2,898.8 -65.9 Available seat kilometres mill 494.7 -88.7 10,510.1 -61.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 204.9 -94.8 7,344.1 -67.2 Passenger load factor % 41.4 -48.2p 69.9 -12.1p Cargo tonnes total 3,561.6 -75.9 44,080.3 -54.5 Available tonne-kilometres mill 106.4 -83.2 1,795.5 -55.1 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 43.3 -90.2 942.8 -64.0 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 5.8 -97.7 472.7 -68.3 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 237.5 -88.6 4,922.3 -63.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 44.6 -97.6 3,622.0 -67.9 Passenger load factor % Asia 18.8 -71.2p 73.6 -9.9p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 107.2 -89.5 1,695.1 -68.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 233.0 -87.0 4,107.0 -60.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 142.6 -91.1 2,690.9 -67.9 Passenger load factor % Europe 61.2 -28.3p 65.5 -15.6p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 82.3 -68.5 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 848.9 -63.1 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 647.1 -67.4 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic N/A N/A 76.2 -10.0p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 32.3 -75.4 648.7 -53.3 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 24.2 -73.9 631.9 -45.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 17.7 -72.7 384.1 -48.5 Passenger load factor % Domestic 73.0 3.4p 60.8 -3.4p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 328.9 -88.9 7,613.8 -59.9 North Atlantic tonnes 0.0 -100.0 2,542.2 -65.9 Asia tonnes 1,766.1 -83.1 22,482.5 -67.9 Domestic tonnes 27.9 -32.1 193.2 -44.9 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 2,123.0 -85.6 32,831.6 -66.1 Cargo flights, tonnes** 1,438.7 100.0 11,248.7 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 3,561.6 -75.9 44,080.3 -54.5 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 31.3 -81.5 488.2 -54.7 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 25.1 -73.0 286.0 -53.4 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 19.5 -88.4 384.9 -64.3 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 14.0 -85.0 204.4 -66.7 Cargo load factor* % 80.1 25.0p 58.6 1.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % N/A N/A 66.3 10.7p – Asia cargo load factor* % 77.4 18.4p 57.1 -4.6p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 71.6 16.5p 53.1 -3.7p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 August 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST