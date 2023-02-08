Finnair traffic performance in January 2023: +81%

In January, most passenger traffic figures clearly improved year-on-year, total month-on-month figures remained almost unchanged; cargo performance still good

In January, Finnair carried 816,200 passengers, which was 80.9% more than in January 2022 but 2.0% less than in December 2022.

The negative impact of the Russian airspace closure on Asian passenger traffic figures, which are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, was visible in January. The distance-based reported traffic figures do not take into account longer routings caused by the airspace closure as they are based on Great-Circle distance.

Finnair’s cooperation with Qatar Airways began on 1 November 2022 as daily flights operated by Finnair from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Doha commenced. Daily Helsinki – Doha flights started in mid-December. Related traffic figures are reported by Finnair and were visible in the European figures until the end of 2022. Starting from 2023, a new traffic area, “Middle East”, is used and these flights – as well as flights to Dubai and Israel – are now reported as part of this traffic area.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in January by 19.4% year-on-year and by 0.5% month-on-month. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 91.0% year-on-year but decreased 0.2% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 27.1% points year-on-year but decreased by 0.6% points month-on-month to 72.2%.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 25.8% year-on-year. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 42.8% as the operations between Stockholm and the North American destinations were discontinued at the end of October. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 24.5% whereas the Middle Eastern capacity increased by 687.1% due to the Qatar Airways cooperation. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 26.4%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 142.9% year-on-year but declined in North Atlantic traffic by 3.4%. In European traffic, RPKs increased by 67.9%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 729.8% and in domestic traffic by 53.9%.

In January, the PLF improved particularly in Asian traffic (75.2%) and North Atlantic traffic (65.8%) year-on-year. The PLF was 71.5% in European traffic, 74.3% in Middle Eastern traffic and 65.8% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 152.0% year-on-year. In North Atlantic traffic, the number of passengers decreased by 4.7%. In European traffic, passenger numbers increased by 69.8%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 745.1% and in domestic traffic by 67.7%.

As a result of the Russian airspace closure and a very strong comparison period, many cargo figures declined year-on-year in January. Available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 0.7% year-on-year but revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres decreased by 7.5%. Good demand for cargo capacity continued in January, even though the total cargo tonnes (including cargo-only operations) decreased by 24.7% year-on-year as Finnair operated several cargo-only flights during January 2022. Month-on-month decline, mainly caused by seasonality, was 12.4%.

In January, 81.2% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (63.1%).

Traffic statistics for February 2023 will be published on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Finnair Traffic Performance January 2023 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 816.2 80.9 816.2 80.9 Available seat kilometres mill 2,892.6 19.4 2,892.6 19.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 2,087.4 91.0 2,087.4 91.0 Passenger load factor % 72.2 27.1p 72.2 27.1p Cargo tonnes total 9,456.2 -24.7 9,456.2 -24.7 Available tonne kilometres mill 412.9 -0.7 412.9 -0.7 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 226.0 21.6 226.0 21.6 Asia Passengers 1,000 108.5 152.0 108.5 152.0 Available seat kilometres mill 1,077.6 25.8 1,077.6 25.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 810.7 142.9 810.7 142.9 Passenger load factor % 75.2 36.3p 75.2 36.3p Europe Passengers 1,000 447.7 69.8 447.7 69.8 Available seat kilometres mill 1,022.5 24.5 1,022.5 24.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 730.8 67.9 730.8 67.9 Passenger load factor % 71.5 18.5p 71.5 18.5p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 27.3 -4.7 27.3 -4.7 Available seat kilometres mill 323.1 -42.8 323.1 -42.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 212.6 -3.4 212.6 -3.4 Passenger load factor % 65.8 26.8p 65.8 26.8p Middle East Passengers 1,000 47.8 745.1 47.8 745.1 Available seat kilometres mill 286.4 687.1 286.4 687.1 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 212.9 729.8 212.9 729.8 Passenger load factor % 74.3 3.8p 74.3 3.8p Domestic Passengers 1,000 184.9 67.7 184.9 67.7 Available seat kilometres mill 183.1 26.4 183.1 26.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 120.5 53.9 120.5 53.9 Passenger load factor % 65.8 11.8p 65.8 11.8p Cargo traffic Europe tonnes 1,277.6 18.3 1,277.6 18.3 North Atlantic tonnes 1,312.3 -41.2 1,312.3 -41.2 Middle East tonnes 1,815.8 420.9 1,815.8 420.9 Asia tonnes 4,991.9 -9.8 4,991.9 -9.8 Domestic tonnes 31.4 6.1 31.4 6.1 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 9,428.9 2.2 9,428.9 2.2 Cargo flights tonnes** 27.2 -99.2 27.2 -99.2 Cargo traffic tonnes total 9,456.2 -24.7 9,456.2 -24.7 Available tonne kilometres* mill 115.9 -21.5 115.9 -21.5 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 58.5 -33.7 58.5 -33.7 Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill 115.5 0.7 115.5 0.7 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill 58.3 -7.5 58.3 -7.5 Cargo load factor* % 50.5 -9.3p 50.5 -9.3p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 53.2 6.3p 53.2 6.3p – Asia cargo load factor* % 54.7 -9.8p 54.7 -9.8p Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* % 50.5 -4.5p 50.5 -4.5p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET