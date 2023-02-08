Finnair traffic performance in January 2023: +81%

In January, most passenger traffic figures clearly improved year-on-year, total month-on-month figures remained almost unchanged; cargo performance still good
In January, Finnair carried 816,200 passengers, which was 80.9% more than in January 2022 but 2.0% less than in December 2022.
The negative impact of the Russian airspace closure on Asian passenger traffic figures, which are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, was visible in January. The distance-based reported traffic figures do not take into account longer routings caused by the airspace closure as they are based on Great-Circle distance.
Finnair’s cooperation with Qatar Airways began on 1 November 2022 as daily flights operated by Finnair from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Doha commenced. Daily Helsinki – Doha flights started in mid-December. Related traffic figures are reported by Finnair and were visible in the European figures until the end of 2022. Starting from 2023, a new traffic area, “Middle East”, is used and these flights – as well as flights to Dubai and Israel – are now reported as part of this traffic area.
The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in January by 19.4% year-on-year and by 0.5% month-on-month. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 91.0% year-on-year but decreased 0.2% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 27.1% points year-on-year but decreased by 0.6% points month-on-month to 72.2%.
The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 25.8% year-on-year. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 42.8% as the operations between Stockholm and the North American destinations were discontinued at the end of October. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 24.5% whereas the Middle Eastern capacity increased by 687.1% due to the Qatar Airways cooperation. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 26.4%.
RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 142.9% year-on-year but declined in North Atlantic traffic by 3.4%. In European traffic, RPKs increased by 67.9%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 729.8% and in domestic traffic by 53.9%.
In January, the PLF improved particularly in Asian traffic (75.2%) and North Atlantic traffic (65.8%) year-on-year. The PLF was 71.5% in European traffic, 74.3% in Middle Eastern traffic and 65.8% in domestic traffic.
Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 152.0% year-on-year. In North Atlantic traffic, the number of passengers decreased by 4.7%. In European traffic, passenger numbers increased by 69.8%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 745.1% and in domestic traffic by 67.7%.
As a result of the Russian airspace closure and a very strong comparison period, many cargo figures declined year-on-year in January. Available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 0.7% year-on-year but revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres decreased by 7.5%. Good demand for cargo capacity continued in January, even though the total cargo tonnes (including cargo-only operations) decreased by 24.7% year-on-year as Finnair operated several cargo-only flights during January 2022. Month-on-month decline, mainly caused by seasonality, was 12.4%.
In January, 81.2% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (63.1%).
Traffic statistics for February 2023 will be published on Tuesday 7 March 2023.
|Finnair Traffic Performance January 2023
|Month
|% Change
|YTD
|% Change
|Total traffic
|Passengers 1,000
|816.2
|80.9
|816.2
|80.9
|Available seat kilometres mill
|2,892.6
|19.4
|2,892.6
|19.4
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|2,087.4
|91.0
|2,087.4
|91.0
|Passenger load factor %
|72.2
|27.1p
|72.2
|27.1p
|Cargo tonnes total
|9,456.2
|-24.7
|9,456.2
|-24.7
|Available tonne kilometres mill
|412.9
|-0.7
|412.9
|-0.7
|Revenue tonne kilometres mill
|226.0
|21.6
|226.0
|21.6
|Asia
|Passengers 1,000
|108.5
|152.0
|108.5
|152.0
|Available seat kilometres mill
|1,077.6
|25.8
|1,077.6
|25.8
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|810.7
|142.9
|810.7
|142.9
|Passenger load factor %
|75.2
|36.3p
|75.2
|36.3p
|Europe
|Passengers 1,000
|447.7
|69.8
|447.7
|69.8
|Available seat kilometres mill
|1,022.5
|24.5
|1,022.5
|24.5
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|730.8
|67.9
|730.8
|67.9
|Passenger load factor %
|71.5
|18.5p
|71.5
|18.5p
|North Atlantic
|Passengers 1,000
|27.3
|-4.7
|27.3
|-4.7
|Available seat kilometres mill
|323.1
|-42.8
|323.1
|-42.8
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|212.6
|-3.4
|212.6
|-3.4
|Passenger load factor %
|65.8
|26.8p
|65.8
|26.8p
|Middle East
|Passengers 1,000
|47.8
|745.1
|47.8
|745.1
|Available seat kilometres mill
|286.4
|687.1
|286.4
|687.1
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|212.9
|729.8
|212.9
|729.8
|Passenger load factor %
|74.3
|3.8p
|74.3
|3.8p
|Domestic
|Passengers 1,000
|184.9
|67.7
|184.9
|67.7
|Available seat kilometres mill
|183.1
|26.4
|183.1
|26.4
|Revenue passenger kilometres mill
|120.5
|53.9
|120.5
|53.9
|Passenger load factor %
|65.8
|11.8p
|65.8
|11.8p
|Cargo traffic
|Europe tonnes
|1,277.6
|18.3
|1,277.6
|18.3
|North Atlantic tonnes
|1,312.3
|-41.2
|1,312.3
|-41.2
|Middle East tonnes
|1,815.8
|420.9
|1,815.8
|420.9
|Asia tonnes
|4,991.9
|-9.8
|4,991.9
|-9.8
|Domestic tonnes
|31.4
|6.1
|31.4
|6.1
|Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes
|9,428.9
|2.2
|9,428.9
|2.2
|Cargo flights tonnes**
|27.2
|-99.2
|27.2
|-99.2
|Cargo traffic tonnes total
|9,456.2
|-24.7
|9,456.2
|-24.7
|Available tonne kilometres* mill
|115.9
|-21.5
|115.9
|-21.5
|Revenue tonne kilometres mill
|58.5
|-33.7
|58.5
|-33.7
|Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill
|115.5
|0.7
|115.5
|0.7
|Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill
|58.3
|-7.5
|58.3
|-7.5
|Cargo load factor* %
|50.5
|-9.3p
|50.5
|-9.3p
|– North-Atlantic cargo load factor* %
|53.2
|6.3p
|53.2
|6.3p
|– Asia cargo load factor* %
|54.7
|-9.8p
|54.7
|-9.8p
|Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* %
|50.5
|-4.5p
|50.5
|-4.5p
* Based on average operational cargo capacity
** Including purchased traffic
- Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).
- Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.
- Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.
- Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.