Finnair traffic performance in January 2023: +81%

In January, most passenger traffic figures clearly improved year-on-year, total month-on-month figures remained almost unchanged; cargo performance still good

In January, Finnair carried 816,200 passengers, which was 80.9% more than in January 2022 but 2.0% less than in December 2022.

The negative impact of the Russian airspace closure on Asian passenger traffic figures, which are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, was visible in January. The distance-based reported traffic figures do not take into account longer routings caused by the airspace closure as they are based on Great-Circle distance.

Finnair’s cooperation with Qatar Airways began on 1 November 2022 as daily flights operated by Finnair from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Doha commenced. Daily Helsinki – Doha flights started in mid-December. Related traffic figures are reported by Finnair and were visible in the European figures until the end of 2022. Starting from 2023, a new traffic area, “Middle East”, is used and these flights – as well as flights to Dubai and Israel – are now reported as part of this traffic area.

The overall capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased in January by 19.4% year-on-year and by 0.5% month-on-month. Finnair’s traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), increased by 91.0% year-on-year but decreased 0.2% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 27.1% points year-on-year but decreased by 0.6% points month-on-month to 72.2%.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 25.8% year-on-year. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 42.8% as the operations between Stockholm and the North American destinations were discontinued at the end of October. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 24.5% whereas the Middle Eastern capacity increased by 687.1% due to the Qatar Airways cooperation. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 26.4%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 142.9% year-on-year but declined in North Atlantic traffic by 3.4%. In European traffic, RPKs increased by 67.9%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 729.8% and in domestic traffic by 53.9%.

In January, the PLF improved particularly in Asian traffic (75.2%) and North Atlantic traffic (65.8%) year-on-year. The PLF was 71.5% in European traffic, 74.3% in Middle Eastern traffic and 65.8% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 152.0% year-on-year. In North Atlantic traffic, the number of passengers decreased by 4.7%. In European traffic, passenger numbers increased by 69.8%, in Middle Eastern traffic by 745.1% and in domestic traffic by 67.7%.

As a result of the Russian airspace closure and a very strong comparison period, many cargo figures declined year-on-year in January. Available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres increased by 0.7% year-on-year but revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres decreased by 7.5%. Good demand for cargo capacity continued in January, even though the total cargo tonnes (including cargo-only operations) decreased by 24.7% year-on-year as Finnair operated several cargo-only flights during January 2022. Month-on-month decline, mainly caused by seasonality, was 12.4%.

In January, 81.2% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (63.1%).

Traffic statistics for February 2023 will be published on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Finnair Traffic Performance January 2023
Month% Change YTD% Change
Total traffic
Passengers 1,000816.280.9816.280.9
Available seat kilometres mill2,892.619.42,892.619.4
Revenue passenger kilometres mill2,087.491.02,087.491.0
Passenger load factor %72.227.1p72.227.1p
Cargo tonnes total9,456.2-24.79,456.2-24.7
Available tonne kilometres mill412.9-0.7412.9-0.7
Revenue tonne kilometres mill226.021.6226.021.6
Asia
Passengers 1,000108.5152.0108.5152.0
Available seat kilometres mill1,077.625.81,077.625.8
Revenue passenger kilometres mill810.7142.9810.7142.9
Passenger load factor %75.236.3p75.236.3p
Europe
Passengers 1,000447.769.8447.769.8
Available seat kilometres mill1,022.524.51,022.524.5
Revenue passenger kilometres mill730.867.9730.867.9
Passenger load factor %71.518.5p71.518.5p
North Atlantic
Passengers 1,00027.3-4.727.3-4.7
Available seat kilometres mill323.1-42.8323.1-42.8
Revenue passenger kilometres mill212.6-3.4212.6-3.4
Passenger load factor %65.826.8p65.826.8p
Middle East
Passengers 1,00047.8745.147.8745.1
Available seat kilometres mill286.4687.1286.4687.1
Revenue passenger kilometres mill212.9729.8212.9729.8
Passenger load factor %74.33.8p74.33.8p
Domestic
Passengers 1,000184.967.7184.967.7
Available seat kilometres mill183.126.4183.126.4
Revenue passenger kilometres mill120.553.9120.553.9
Passenger load factor %65.811.8p65.811.8p
Cargo traffic
Europe tonnes1,277.618.31,277.618.3
North Atlantic tonnes1,312.3-41.21,312.3-41.2
Middle East tonnes1,815.8420.91,815.8420.9
Asia tonnes4,991.9-9.84,991.9-9.8
Domestic tonnes31.46.131.46.1
Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes9,428.92.29,428.92.2
Cargo flights tonnes**27.2-99.227.2-99.2
Cargo traffic tonnes total9,456.2-24.79,456.2-24.7
Available tonne kilometres* mill115.9-21.5115.9-21.5
Revenue tonne kilometres mill58.5-33.758.5-33.7
Available sched. cargo tonne kms* mill115.50.7115.50.7
Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms mill58.3-7.558.3-7.5
Cargo load factor* %50.5-9.3p50.5-9.3p
– North-Atlantic cargo load factor* %53.26.3p53.26.3p
– Asia cargo load factor* %54.7-9.8p54.7-9.8p
Scheduled traffic cargo load factor* %50.5-4.5p50.5-4.5p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

  • Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points, N/A = not available).
  • Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available multiplied by kilometres flown.
  • Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by kilometres flown.
  • Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.
  • Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.
  • Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers, cargo and mail multiplied by kilometres flown.
  • Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.
Finnair Plc                Investor News              7 February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET

