Finnair traffic performance in January 2020: +11.3%

Passenger load factor improved in January year-on-year; continued strong demand

In January, Finnair experienced strong demand and carried 1,122,000 passengers, 11.3% more than in the corresponding period of 2019. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in January by 10.5%. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) increased by 11.9%, and the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased year-on-year by 1.0% points to 78.0%.

Finnair’s long-haul capacity increased year-on-year with two new A350 aircraft that entered the service after the comparison period. The ASK growth in Asian traffic was 9.9%, mainly due to the doubling of Hong Kong frequencies as well as the openings of new Daxing (Beijing) and Sapporo routes in November and December 2019, respectively. The North Atlantic capacity increased by 25.8% following the opening of a new Los Angeles route in March 2019.

In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 9.9%. The growth derived from additional seating capacity in some of the existing narrow-body aircraft and the changes in the route network. The added capacity was directed especially to London. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased marginally by 0.3%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 9.6%, in North Atlantic traffic by 23.5%, in European traffic by 13.1% and in domestic traffic by 12.0%. The PLF was 83.5% in Asian traffic, 78.5% in North Atlantic traffic, 72.0% in European traffic and 63.6% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 9.2%, in North Atlantic traffic by 22.2%, in European traffic by 12.5% and in domestic traffic by 8.8%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 10.5% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 3.1%. Overall global uncertainty in world trade continues to press the global air freight market and was especially visible in Finnair’s cargo markets in Asia.

In January, 85.8% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (64.7%).

Traffic statistics for February 2020 will be published on Friday 6 March 2020.

Finnair Traffic Performance January 2020 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 1,122.0 11.3 1,122.0 11.3 Available seat kilometres mill 3,982.2 10.5 3,982.2 10.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 3,105.2 11.9 3,105.2 11.9 Passenger load factor % 78.0 1.0p 78.0 1.0p Cargo tonnes total 12,660.5 5.6 12,660.5 5.6 Available tonne-kilometres mill 589.3 10.3 589.3 10.3 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 356.4 9.8 356.4 9.8 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 223.8 9.2 223.8 9.2 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 2,030.4 9.9 2,030.4 9.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 1,695.5 9.6 1,695.5 9.6 Passenger load factor % Asia 83.5 -0.2p 83.5 -0.2p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 635.2 12.5 635.2 12.5 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 1,403.6 9.9 1,403.6 9.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 1,011.1 13.1 1,011.1 13.1 Passenger load factor % Europe 72.0 2.0p 72.0 2.0p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 33.6 22.2 33.6 22.2 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 336.1 25.8 336.1 25.8 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 263.8 23.5 263.8 23.5 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 78.5 -1.5p 78.5 -1.5p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 229.4 8.8 229.4 8.8 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 212.1 -0.3 212.1 -0.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 134.9 12.0 134.9 12.0 Passenger load factor % Domestic 63.6 7.0p 63.6 7.0p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 2,840.8 21.4 2,840.8 21.4 North Atlantic tonnes 957.5 47.1 957.5 47.1 Asia tonnes 8,821.8 -1.3 8,821.8 -1.3 Domestic tonnes 40.5 -27.0 40.5 -27.0 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 12,660.5 5.6 12,660.5 5.6 Cargo flights, tonnes** 0 0 0 0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 12,660.5 5.6 12,660.5 5.6 Available tonne-kilometres* mill 150.8 10.5 150.8 10.5 Revenue tonne-kilometres mill 78.5 3.1 78.5 3.1 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 150.8 10.5 150.8 10.5 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 78.5 3.1 78.5 3.1 Cargo load factor* % 52.0 -3.7p 52.0 -3.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 62.8 7.7p 62.8 7.7p – Asia cargo load factor* % 54.8 -7.0p 54.8 -7.0p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 52.0 -3.7p 52.0 -3.7p

* Operational calculatory capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne-kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne-kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne-kilometres of available tonne-kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 7 February 2020 at 9:00 am