Finnair traffic performance in February 2021: -91.6%

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still clearly visible in the February passenger traffic figures, strong cargo performance continued

In February, Finnair carried 87,300 passengers, which was 91.6% less than in February 2020 (included the leap day that had a positive impact e.g. on the number of passengers). However, the number of passengers in February 2021 was 2.0% more than in January 2021. A comparable increase in the number of passengers was 12.9% compared to January 2021 when taking into consideration the 3-day difference between January and February.

The COVID-19 impact, including the exceptionally strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was visible especially in the North Atlantic figures (where there were no scheduled passenger flights in February).

The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) decreased in February by 89.1% year-on-year. Finnair operated 77 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average which was 21.4% compared to February 2020. The differences between capacity figures are explained by the shorter average stage length of operated flights and by the smaller gauge of operated aircraft compared to February 2020. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) decreased by 96.2%. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) decreased by 49.5% points to 26.6%.

The ASK decline in Asian traffic was 86.9%. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 100.0%. In European traffic, the ASKs were down by 91.4%. The ASKs in domestic traffic decreased by 75.7%.

RPKs decreased in Asian traffic by 98.2%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 95.3% and in domestic traffic by 77.8%.

The PLF was 10.7% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 39.9% in European traffic and 59.3% in domestic traffic, whereas there was no PLF figure in North Atlantic traffic since there were no passenger flights in February.

Passenger numbers decreased in Asian traffic by 98.2%, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 93.6% and in domestic traffic by 81.0%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne kilometres decreased by 83.8% year-on-year and revenue scheduled cargo tonne kilometres decreased by 73.4%, both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights. However, cargo related available tonne kilometres decreased by 55.1% and revenue tonne kilometres only by 28.6% as they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Compared to January 2021, cargo-only tonnes were up by 32.8% and the total cargo tonnes by 17.5% despite February being a shorter month as strong demand for the cargo capacity especially in Asia continued. As a result, the cargo load factor was clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2020.

In February, 83.4% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (86.1%).

Traffic statistics for March 2021 will be published on Wednesday 7 April 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance February 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 87.3 -91.6 172.9 -92.0 Available seat kilometres mill 373.0 -89.1 777.3 -89.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 99.3 -96.2 202.1 -96.5 Passenger load factor % 26.6 -49.5p 26.0 -51.1p Cargo tonnes total 6,159.7 -38.9 11,402.4 -49.9 Available tonne kilometres mill 131.4 -73.5 249.6 -77.0 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 54.3 -81.7 100.9 -84.6 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 3.0 -98.2 6.1 -98.4 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 205.6 -86.9 436.4 -87.9 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 22.1 -98.2 45.4 -98.5 Passenger load factor % Asia 10.7 -68.2p 10.4 -71.1p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 38.7 -93.6 80.3 -93.5 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 114.2 -91.4 233.9 -91.4 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 45.6 -95.3 97.0 -95.1 Passenger load factor % Europe 39.9 -33.6p 41.4 -31.3p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 0.0 -100.0 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 0.0 -100.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 0.0 -100.0 0.0 -100.0 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic N/A N/A N/A N/A Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 45.6 -81.0 86.4 -81.6 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 53.2 -75.7 107.0 -75.2 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 31.5 -77.8 59.7 -78.5 Passenger load factor % Domestic 59.3 -5.6p 55.8 -8.5p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 160.5 -92.9 396.5 -92.2 North Atlantic tonnes 0.0 -100.0 0.0 -100.0 Asia tonnes 2,196.1 -67.8 4,334.9 -72.3 Domestic tonnes 29.3 -22.6 56.2 -28.3 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 2,386.0 -76.3 4,787.6 -79.0 Cargo flights, tonnes** 3,773.7 100.0 6,614.8 100.0 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 6,159.7 -38.9 11,402.4 -49.9 Available tonne kilometres* mill 54.9 -55.1 101.5 -62.8 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 45.6 -28.6 83.1 -41.6 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 19.8 -83.8 41.6 -84.8 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 17.0 -73.4 33.6 -76.4 Cargo load factor* % 83.0 30.8p 81.8 29.7p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % N/A N/A N/A N/A – Asia cargo load factor* % 89.4 33.5p 84.0 28.7p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 85.9 33.7p 80.9 28.8p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

Finnair Plc Investor News 5 March 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EET