Finnair traffic performance in April 2021: +403.6% vs April 2020, -6.3% vs March 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic impact was still visible in the April passenger traffic figures, again a very strong month for cargo

In April, Finnair carried 80,900 passengers, which was 403.6% more than in April 2020. The COVID-19 impact was clearly visible already then as Finnair operated only a minimum network due to strict and extensive travel restrictions. The number of passengers in April 2021 was 6.3% less than in March 2021 (month-on-month figures are not fully comparable as there is one day more in March compared to April).

The COVID-19 impact, including the exceptionally strict travel restrictions imposed by several countries, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was visible especially in the North Atlantic and Asian figures. The overall capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) increased in April by 253.3% year-on-year but decreased by 2.6% month-on-month. Finnair operated 67 daily flights (cargo-only included) on average which was 123.3% more than in April 2020 but 8.1% less than in March 2021. The differences between capacity figures compared to April 2020 are explained by the longer average stage length of operated flights and by the larger gauge of operated aircraft. Finnair’s traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) increased by 291.1% year-on-year and by 4.6% month-on-month. The Passenger Load Factor (PLF) increased by 2.6% points to 26.4% year-on-year and by 1.8% points month-on-month.

The ASK increase in Asian traffic was 1,969.8% year on year. The North Atlantic capacity decreased by 100.0% as there were no related passenger flights in April 2020. In European traffic, the ASKs were up by 29.1%. The ASKs in domestic traffic increased by 519.3%.

RPKs increased in Asian traffic by 184.6% year-on-year, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 221.9% and in domestic traffic by 1,758.6%.

The PLF was 11.4% in Asian traffic but it was supported by the very strong cargo operations and a high cargo load factor. The PLF was 8.3% in North Atlantic traffic, 43.7% in European traffic and 65.6% in domestic traffic.

Passenger numbers increased in Asian traffic by 140.9% year-on-year, in North Atlantic traffic by 100.0%, in European traffic by 234.8% and in domestic traffic by 1,424.1%.

Available scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 1,777.1% year-on-year (decreased by 1.0% month-on-month) and revenue scheduled cargo tonne-kilometres increased by 4,216.9% (decreased by 1.9% month-on-month), both due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduled flights especially in April 2020. However, cargo-related available tonne-kilometres increased only by 292.4% year-on-year (decreased by 4.5% month-on-month) and revenue tonne-kilometres increased by 353.3% (increased by 0.2% month-on-month) as they both also include the cargo-only flights operated mainly between Europe and Asia as well as Europe and North America. Compared to March 2021, cargo-only tonnes were down only by 0.5% and the total cargo tonnes by 1.0% as demand for the cargo capacity remained very strong especially in Asian traffic. As a result, the cargo load factor was clearly higher than in the corresponding period of 2020.

In April, 92.9% of all Finnair flights arrived on schedule (95.9%).

Traffic statistics for May 2021 will be published on Tuesday 8 June 2021.

Finnair Traffic Performance April 2021 Month % Change YTD % Change Total traffic Passengers 1,000 80.9 403.6 340.2 -87.3 Available seat kilometres mill 413.4 253.3 1,614.9 -83.5 Revenue passenger kilometres mill 109.2 291.1 415.7 -94.1 Passenger load factor % 26.4 2.6p 25.7 -46.3p Cargo tonnes total 7,923.7 309.1 27,333.8 -14.7 Available tonne kilometres mill 159.4 162.1 573.8 -61.3 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 69.0 342.9 238.3 -71.4 Asia Passengers 1,000 Asia 3.4 140.9 12.5 -97.3 Available seat kilometres mill Asia 226.8 1,969.8 891.1 -81.0 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Asia 25.8 184.6 93.7 -97.4 Passenger load factor % Asia 11.4 -71.3p 10.5 -65.8p Europe Passengers 1,000 Europe 41.1 234.8 161.9 -89.4 Available seat kilometres mill Europe 128.8 29.1 489.9 -86.6 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Europe 56.3 221.9 203.6 -91.8 Passenger load factor % Europe 43.7 26.2p 41.6 -25.9p North Atlantic Passengers 1,000 North Atlantic 0.2 100.0 0.4 -99.5 Available seat kilometres mill North Atlantic 18.7 100.0 36.0 -95.7 Revenue passenger kilometres mill North Atlantic 1.6 100.0 2.5 -99.6 Passenger load factor % North Atlantic 8.3 N/A 6.9 -69.5p Domestic Passengers 1,000 Domestic 36.2 1,424.1 165.3 -72.2 Available seat kilometres mill Domestic 39.0 519.3 197.9 -66.3 Revenue passenger kilometres mill Domestic 25.6 1,758.6 115.8 -67.3 Passenger load factor % Domestic 65.6 43.7p 58.5 -1.8p Cargo Traffic Europe tonnes 153.0 24.9 709.2 -89.7 North Atlantic tonnes 160.7 100.0 310.5 -87.6 Asia tonnes 2,441.5 7,737.1 9,278.6 -55.2 Domestic tonnes 26.6 114.0 112.1 -11.4 Cargo scheduled traffic total tonnes 2,781.7 1,574.6 10,410.5 -65.6 Cargo flights, tonnes** 5,142.0 190.4 16,923.3 855.7 Cargo Traffic tonnes total 7,923.7 309.1 27,333.8 -14.7 Available tonne kilometres* mill 71.0 292.4 246.9 -35.1 Revenue tonne kilometres mill 59.3 353.3 201.6 -0.3 Available sched. cargo tonne kms*, mill 23.7 1,777.1 89.2 -75.5 Revenue sched. cargo tonne kms, mill 20.0 4,216.9 74.0 -61.0 Cargo load factor* % 83.5 11.2p 81.6 28.5p – North-Atlantic cargo load factor* % 80.0 N/A 82.1 16.0p – Asia cargo load factor* % 87.6 11.7p 86.2 30.3p Scheduled traffic Cargo load factor*, % 84.6 47.8p 83.0 30.9p

* Based on average operational cargo capacity

** Including purchased traffic

Change %: Change compared to the figures of the respective periods in the previous year (p = points).

Available seat kilometres. ASK: Total number of seats available. multiplied by the number of kilometres flown.

Revenue passenger kilometres. RPK: Number of revenue passengers carried. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Passenger load factor: Share of revenue passenger kilometres of available seat kilometres.

Available tonne kilometres. ATK: Number of tonnes of capacity for carriage of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Revenue tonne kilometres. RTK: Total revenue load consisting of passengers. cargo and mail. multiplied by kilometres flown.

Overall load factor: Share of revenue tonne kilometres of available tonne kilometres.

