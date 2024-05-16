Finnair to resume Tartu flights with enhanced navigation methods

Finnair is set to recommence flights to Tartu, Estonia, starting June 2, 2024, after a brief suspension to implement new approach solutions at Tartu Airport. The suspension was prompted by GPS interference affecting previous approach methods.

Through collaborative efforts with Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), updated ground-based navigation methods have been established, ensuring flight safety despite GPS interference.

Finnair expresses gratitude for the swift resolution and announces the resumption of twice-daily flights, operated by partner Norra with ATR72-600 aircraft.