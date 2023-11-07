Finnair to resume flights to Nagoya, Japan, and expand winter 2024 traffic programme

Finnair is expanding its flight offerings for 2024. They are reintroducing two weekly flights to Nagoya, Japan, starting on May 30, 2024, alongside their existing Japanese routes. Additionally, they will enhance their winter 2024 traffic programme with new flights to destinations in the British Isles, Iceland, Portugal, and the Canary Islands.

Ole Orvér, Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed excitement about the return of the Nagoya connection and the increased frequency of flights to Japan. In summer 2024, Finnair will operate a total of twenty weekly flights to Japan.

From October 2024, Finnair will introduce scheduled flights to former charter destinations, including Faro in Portugal, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, with two weekly frequencies to each. Finnair will also operate leisure flights to Dubai with three weekly Airbus A330 flights and to Las Palmas with Airbus A350 aircraft.

For the next winter season, Finnair is expanding its flights to the British Isles, adding five more weekly frequencies to Manchester and two additional weekly frequencies to both Dublin and Edinburgh, facilitating connections to Northern Finland, Scandinavia, and Japan.

Finnair will also increase its presence in Iceland with three more weekly frequencies to Reykjavik.